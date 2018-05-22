Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Teleperformance for its Industry-leading Global Contact Center Security, Privacy, and Compliance Structure

"The globalization of the contact center industry makes for more complex security challenges," said Frost & Sullivan Principal Analyst, Michael DeSalles. "Teleperformance's newest technology will clearly perform well in multiple applications, multiple industries, and the widest variety of user environments in every region of the world."

On May 25, 2018, GDPR compliance in the European Union will become a business imperative for companies doing business in the region. Teleperformance has established a global privacy program and team to interface with the data protection authorities and has already met binding corporate rules (BCR) requirements. Teleperformance is well prepared for the GDPR readiness assessment and is poised to pass mandated approvals by May of this year. "Frost and Sullivan believes that Teleperformance has built a security-conscious culture within the entire organization; reinforcing customer trust, reducing agent churn, and uncovering gaps that may put client intellectual property at risk," noted DeSalles. "When you consider the company's stringent standards, policies, and processes, Teleperformance raises the bar for all global contact center security providers. Teleperformance has invested in security solutions that provide the best possible customer experience for its clients."

"What differentiates Teleperformance is its holistic approach to compliance, privacy, and security," said DeSalles. "Teleperformance proactively identifies and mitigates data breaches by employing a framework of highly trained employees, cutting-edge security technologies, well-defined privacy and security processes, security management methodologies, and stringent global policies."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this Award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance (RCF – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA – Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 = $1.13).

The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000 employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us: Twitter @teleperformance

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

