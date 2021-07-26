Frost & Sullivan Reveals How the Lights-Out Setting is Redefining Manufacturing

For further information on this analysis, Transformative Mega Trends Enabling Lights-Out Manufacturing, please visit: http://frost.ly/614

"Globally, the COVID-19 outbreak has further expedited the shift to automated lights-out manufacturing processes. This enables companies to expand their production capacity beyond traditional shift hours and take on additional work orders to ramp up productivity to pre-COVID-19 levels," said Vinay Venkatesan, Program Manager, TechVision at Frost & Sullivan. "Artificial intelligence (AI) will be the most critical tool enabling the lights-out toolkit. It will fuel several key technologies such as robotics, cybersecurity, digital twins, generative design, cloud computing, 5G, and 3D printing, all of which will play a key role in achieving lights-out operations."

Venkatesan added: "Additionally, the manufacturing industry will increasingly rely upon an ecosystem of technology experts, system integrators, and service enablers to achieve agility and customization. In fact, more than 45% of manufacturing applications are expected to implement robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) by 2030."

With a long-term vision, a digital-first approach, and a highly skilled human workforce, a lights-out manufacturing process can unlock several opportunities, including:

Rise of micro-factories : The shift toward decentralized structures and automated manufacturing processes will drive the demand for microfactories that require a smaller workforce and less space, energy and materials.

: The shift toward will drive the demand for microfactories that require a smaller workforce and less space, energy and materials. Grid manufacturing : Cyber-physical systems and computational advancements driving intelligent automation will allow companies to achieve mass customization by adopting operational customization as a business strategy.

: Cyber-physical systems and computational advancements driving intelligent automation will allow companies to achieve by adopting operational customization as a business strategy. Manufacturing-to-zero-as-a-service : Enabling manufacturing optimization with a zero-based value proposition requires an integrated approach that leverages all core "zero" technologies .

: Enabling manufacturing optimization with a zero-based value proposition requires an integrated approach that . Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform: Ensuring a seamless transfer of information among interconnected stakeholders is important to build a collectively intelligent IIoT platform.

