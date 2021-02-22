Frost & Sullivan Reveals Regional Trends and Cutting-edge Technologies in the Global MRI Market

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/59z

"The open MRI segment will continue to diminish with wider adoption of 1.5T and 3T MRI systems that incorporate increased field of view and radiofrequency (RF) channels, and enhanced signal-to-noise ratio, optimizing patient throughput with improved static and dynamic imaging capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI)-augmented technical features," said Poornima Srinivasan, Healthcare Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The commercialization of portable MRI is expected to increase dramatically in the mid to long term. The inclusion of technologies that improve workflow, portability, and the ability to cater to various applications are competitive factors driving the market."

Srinivasan added: "From a market segment perspective, high-field and extremity MRI are vital contributors to the total MRI market, garnering revenue at a CAGR of 8.5%. In developing economies with a large population base, improved healthcare facilities and physicians' preference for 1.5 T MRI is preferred over other conventional medical imaging methods."

The market will have the following growth opportunities worldwide:

North America : While the US witnessed moderate growth of 3%-4% in procedural volume, in Canada , MRI examinations grew by 0.9% in the past three years.

: While the US witnessed moderate growth of 3%-4% in procedural volume, in , MRI examinations grew by 0.9% in the past three years. Western Europe : The market opportunity is moderately spread across 1.5T and 3T for brain, MSK, and oncology imaging. While public hospitals account for 70% of traditional imaging procedures, private and imaging centers account for 80% of the emerging applications.

: The market opportunity is moderately spread across 1.5T and 3T for brain, MSK, and oncology imaging. While public hospitals account for 70% of traditional imaging procedures, private and imaging centers account for 80% of the emerging applications. Eastern Europe : An estimated 80% of MRI systems will be 1.5T MRI systems in 2024, and procedures will be primarily driven by the private sector.

An estimated 80% of MRI systems will be 1.5T MRI systems in 2024, and procedures will be primarily driven by the private sector. APAC: Driven by volume growth, APAC's MRI market is boosted by new 3T sales in Japan and ASEAN and 1.5 T in India and China .

Driven by volume growth, APAC's MRI market is boosted by new 3T sales in and ASEAN and 1.5 T in and . LATAM: There will be a significant uptake of 1.5T by 2024 across geographies due to public-private partnerships and local manufacturing by EOMs. Private hospitals' plans for expansion and provision of decentralized services for examination, diagnoses and cancer-specific treatments will accelerate the demand for MRI.

Technological Advancements and Emerging Applications in the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, Forecast to 2024 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Healthcare research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

