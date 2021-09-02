Frost & Sullivan Reveals the Growth Opportunities in the Urban Air Mobility Industry

The technology space in UAM is becoming increasingly complex as more platforms are moving away from conventional fuels and adopting electrification. There has also been a significant impetus in various sub-segments of the UAM value chain, such as advanced composites, artificial intelligence, collision-avoidance systems, hydrogen fuel cells, autonomous navigation, propulsion systems and battery technologies.

Given this rapid growth, UAM will fulfill a new unmet need of "flying-on-demand," and "flying-to-work" is expected to be the new norm in urban hotspots like downtown New York, London and Tokyo. By 2040, cumulative consumer demand will translate into the need for an estimated 2.5 million air taxi platform units across various vehicle capacity types.

Join Orkun Altintas, Consulting Director, and Amartya De, Associate Director of Frost & Sullivan's Aerospace & Defense Practice, for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "Evolving Global Landscape and Market Opportunities in Urban Air Mobility," on September 9 at 2 p.m. SGT. In this webinar, learn about the existing UAM value chain, state of regulations, and likely roadmap to allow UAM operations globally. In addition, understand the links between the evolving technology supplier landscape and major UAM integrators.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/673

With UAM becoming a reality, it is important to understand future possibilities to achieve commercially viable UAM operations, which will enable effective decision-making for cities, UAM original equipment manufacturers and integrators, and solution providers.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Gain insight into the potential market size of the urban air taxi market across the top 10 cities globally.

across the top 10 cities globally. Understand regional UAM regulatory environments and initiatives.

and initiatives. Discover how traditional aerospace players and new-age technology disruptors are contributing to the UAM ecosystem.

and are contributing to the UAM ecosystem. Identify key players in the urban air mobility value chain across technology, urban integration, fleet management, operations, and Mobility-as-a-Service aggregators.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti

www.frost.com

