Frost & Sullivan Reveals the World's Leading Innovators in the LED Lighting Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has identified that significant developments in energy savings are presenting substantial market opportunities for LED lighting across the globe. The LED lighting market is set to grow at a rate of 8.4%, from $58,619 million in 2018 to $95,040 in 2025. LED market growth is driven by factors such as reduced costs, longer lifespan and government initiatives and regulations.

The recently released LED Lighting Market Frost Radar provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 100 companies in the LED lighting industry were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 25 industry leaders excelling at innovation, poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths and opportunities for the future.

The following companies were identified for demonstrated excellence in either growth, innovation, or both, with the ability to translate these qualities into proven solutions that benefit their clients: Acuity Brands, Anolis Lighting, Aura Light, Aurora Lighting, Cree, Dialight, Eaton, ERCO, Fagerhult Group, GE Lighting, Havells, Heliospectra, LEDVANCE, Luceco, Lucibel, Lumigrow Inc., OPPLE Lighting OSRAM, Panasonic, Schreder, Signify, Syska, Trilux GmbH, Wipro Lighting, and Zumtobel Group.

To learn more about the Global LED Lighting Market Frost Radar, please visit: http://frost.ly/3pe

Benefits of this practical, high-impact, scalable tracking solution include:

Identify the most cutting-edge, innovative platforms, including those most poised for growth and ripe for investment.

Understand how companies benchmark against each other in their ability to expand against a backdrop of industry transformation and evolution.

Help all end users and industry leaders responsible for making technology solution decisions and selecting providers to build long-term relationships.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

