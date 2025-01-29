Frost & Sullivan Security Efficacy Test Finds Cato Networks Achieves Near Perfect Protection Against Modern, Advanced Threats

Independent test assessed threat detection and prevention capabilities of Cato SASE Cloud Platform in nearly 15,000 simulated attacks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced the results of an independent security efficacy test from Frost & Sullivan. The evaluation found that the Cato SASE Cloud Platform detected and blocked 98% to 100% of advanced threats in nearly 15,000 simulated attack tests.

As a leading global advisory firm, Frost & Sullivan conducts independent evaluations to advise business, technology, and security leaders in purchasing decisions to meet modern demands. Using SafeBreach, an industry-leading breach and attack simulation (BAS) tool, the Frost & Sullivan team tested the Cato SASE Cloud Platform to assess how effectively Cato's security features could detect and mitigate multi-stage, modern, and sophisticated attacks under different conditions.

"As the testing lead for this security evaluation, the Cato SASE Cloud Platform's ability to detect and prevent known and novel attack vectors demonstrates its robustness as a security solution. The tests showed that even sophisticated attack techniques, which bypass traditional security tools, were effectively blocked by Cato's advanced security policies and detection mechanisms," said Kenneth Ho, senior advisor at Frost & Sullivan. "Based on these findings, it's clear that the Cato SASE Cloud Platform provides a comprehensive layer of protection that significantly strengthens the security posture of an organization."

"Legacy network security testing has traditionally focused on protocol compliance and performance—factors that are less relevant in a world where security stacks can run on cloud-native architectures with unlimited compute capacity," said Guy Bejerano, CEO and co-founder at SafeBreach. "Today's enterprises need to be concerned with real-world cyber-attacks and carefully evaluate their security stack before and after procurement."

"When we looked at moving to SASE for internet, cloud, and perimeter security, we knew we would not just trust what the vendors claimed but test it ourselves," said Tal Arad, CISO at Carlsberg. "So, we ran an independent breach and attack simulation on Cato during the evaluation phase of their solution. We were positively impressed with the results. The Cato SASE Cloud Platform blocked nearly everything we threw at it."

The Frost and Sullivan evaluation focused on three real-world business challenges: strengthening the network perimeter, preventing lateral movement within the internal network, and securing outbound traffic against data exfiltration. Within those domains, the thousands of attack simulations included malware transfer, C2 communication, exploitation, brute force, remote control, exfiltration, and more. The results achieved with the default configuration of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform range between 98% and 100% of attacks being blocked.

"As enterprises move their security stack to the cloud to follow their users and data, they need to have the confidence that new security platforms can deliver equal or better efficacy than their legacy security products," said Eyal Webber-Zvik, vice president of product marketing and strategic alliances at Cato Networks. "Frost & Sullivan's independent security evaluation showcases Cato's ability to do just that with a default configuration any size of enterprise can manage."

To see the complete results of the Frost & Sullivan testing, download the report at: https://www.catonetworks.com/resources/frost-sullivan-cato-sase-cloud-platform-report/.

