Frost & Sullivan to Recognize Top Malaysian Companies at the 14th Annual Malaysia Excellence Awards

Mr. Hazmi Yusof, Senior Vice President and Malaysia Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan said that the award recipients have demonstrated exemplary achievements in the local market. Frost & Sullivan's intent is to help drive innovation, excellence and a positive change in the local economy by recognizing best-in-class products, companies and individuals, he added.

Celcom, DHL Express, KDEB Waste Management, Mah Sing Group, Pos Malaysia and U Mobile were amongst companies honored.

The Malaysia Excellence Awards aims to recognize Malaysian companies for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices in the industry.

The findings of the detailed evaluation are then presented to a panel of independent judges comprising influential personalities and leaders in Malaysia, to decide the recipient for the ICT categories. For more information, please visit www.malaysia-awards.com

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the 2018 Malaysia Excellence award recipients, listed below in alphabetical order.

Award Title Award Recipient 2018 Malaysia Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year Aerodyne Group 2018 Malaysia Fertility Centre of the Year Alpha Fertility Centre 2018 Malaysia Excellence Award in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - In Store Experience Celcom Axiata Berhad 2018 Malaysia Excellence Award in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Contact Center Experience Celcom Axiata Berhad 2018 Malaysia Home Water Filter Growth Excellence Leadership Award Cuckoo International (MAL) Sdn Bhd 2018 Malaysia E-Commerce Service Provider of the Year DHL Express (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd 2018 Malaysia Solar Power Company Of the Year Ditrolic Sdn Bhd 2018 Malaysia Food Ingredients Company of the Year Ecolex Sdn Bhd 2018 Malaysia Express Service Provider of the Year - Private Sector GD Express Sdn Bhd 2018 Malaysia IT Infrastructure Services Competitive Strategy, Innovation and Leadership Award Heitech Padu Berhad 2018 Malaysia Payment Gateway Provider of the Year iPay88 (M) Sdn Bhd 2018 Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Company of the Year KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd 2018 Malaysia Property Development Company of the Year Mah Sing Group 2018 Malaysia Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Entrepreneurial Company of the Year OFO Tech 2018 Malaysia Aesthetic Medicine Growth Excellence Leadership Award One Doc Medical Centre 2018 Malaysia Smart Building Solutions Company of the Year Optergy 2018 Malaysia Express Service Provider of the Year Pos Malaysia 2018 Malaysia Project Logistics Service Provider of the Year Pos Malaysia 2018 Malaysia Warehouse Service Provider of the Year Tiong Nam Logistics Solutions Sdn Bhd 2018 Malaysia Cloud Service Provider of the Year TM One 2018 Malaysia Telecom Service Provider of the Year TM One 2018 Malaysia Data Centre Service Provider of the Year TM One 2018 Malaysia Smart City Service Provider of the Year TM One 2018 Malaysia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year U Mobile 2018 Malaysia Excellence Award in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Overall Experience U Mobile 2018 Malaysia Excellence Award in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Online Experience U Mobile 2018 Malaysia Excellence Award in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Mobile Experience U Mobile 2018 Malaysia Facilities Management Company of the Year UEM Edgenta Berhad 2018 Malaysia Organic Food Customer Value Leadership Award Zenxin Agri-Organic Food Sdn Bhd

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion

