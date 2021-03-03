Frost & Sullivan views Axilion as an excellent opportunity for those seeking to invest in sustainable and smart cities

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axilion Smart Mobility (TASE: AILN), the Israeli AI company leading the digital transformation of the mobility industry, published an analysis conducted by Frost & Sullivan. Axilion has redefined traffic management with its market-leading AI-based Digital Twin platform that empowers cities to reduce pollution, congestion and increase safety. Axilion's technology developed alongside its strategic partner Microsoft enables cities to decrease yearly carbon emissions in cities by 140,000s tons, combat crippling congestion, shorten journey times up to 47%, and improve road safety.

Axilion Smart Mobility Uses AI to Create a Digital Twin of Your City in the Azure Cloud Frost & Sullivan's equity report on Axilion Smart Mobility views the AI-company as an excellent opportunity for those seeking to invest in sustainable and smart cities

According to Oran Dror, CEO and Chairman of Axilion Smart Mobility: "The Frost & Sullivan analysis provides extensive information about the company and the field in which it operates, as well as the need to turn to innovation in order to overcome the most urgent challenge of our time— climate change."

As the planet heats up, climate change continues to dominate headlines. In recent weeks, Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, stressed the role he believes technological innovation must play in "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster." In his book, he calls for a reduction in carbon footprint and outlines the carbon offsets required to reach zero emissions. According to the tech mogul, the transition to green technology is possible. He indicates the role that countries and governments must continue in the investment and development of new products.

As the demand for sustainable technology increases, Axilion's X Way AI-based Cloud Services provides an easy solution for cities to implement. Available through Microsoft Azure and part of the Azure pricing, Axilion's X Way is promoted by Microsoft resellers as long-term contracts for municipalities and countries. X Way enables cities to improve air quality and decrease traffic without the need for costly, time-consuming traditional congestion control methods. Instead, the AI-based Cloud Services reduce emissions with minor financial investment achieved through cloud services, software, and AI-based cameras. Already implemented in several cities globally, including New York and Jerusalem, Axilions technology is proven to reduce emissions, cut congestion, and improve residents' quality of life.

The main points of the recommendation from Frost & Sullivan are as follows:

2020 was a breakthrough year for AI in cloud applications. According to Frost & Sullivan, 2021 will be the year when the pace of implementation of AI-based systems will accelerate using data center infrastructure that is expanding in countries worldwide. This field will attract additional investments in the coming years.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the global AI market is expected to grow to $386.1 billion by 2025, at an impressive average annual growth rate of 19.7%.

by 2025, at an impressive average annual growth rate of 19.7%. The rapid growth in data volume, coupled with the growing deployment of cloud-based computing platforms, is fueling the adoption of AI in a variety of areas - Axilion is in a position to address the growing need for a smart city management system.

Axilion leverages its artificial intelligence capabilities to ease traffic congestion in cities and reduce carbon emissions from transportation. The company charges municipal fees for city traffic management services, with Microsoft Azure as a strategic partner.

Frost & Sullivan recognizes investing in Axillion as an excellent opportunity for those seeking to invest in smart and sustainable cities

Axilion is post-technological feasibility phase and about to enter a significant sales phase of projects such as those seen in Haifa and Jerusalem .

and . Based on the detailed analysis of Frost & Sullivan, the company is valued at approximately $453.7 million ; NIS 1,502 million ; the target price is in the range of NIS 50.1 to NIS 55.4 and on average at a target price of NIS 52.7 .

The full report can be viewed here

For more information, please contact Axilion at [email protected]

About Axilion Smart Mobility:

Axilion is leading the digital transformation of the mobility industry. The company's AI reduces air pollution, reduces traffic congestion, streamlines public transit, and increases the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and micromobility scooters.

Axilion utilizes Computer Vision to monitor city mobility in real-time and create a Mobility Digital Twin of the physical city in the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Axilion's Mobility Digital Twin combines with Deep Reinforcement Learning AI to generate real-time traffic insights and optimized traffic plans, creating a greener and smoother way to travel around cities.

The company's technology is proven to reduce carbon emissions by 100,000s of tons, eliminate peak-time traffic congestion, prioritize eco-friendly travel modes, and cut journey time by up to 47% in the cities it operates.

Axilion is a publically traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: AILN) and has offices in Europe, the US, and the UAE.

SOURCE Axilion Smart Mobility

Related Links

https://axilion.com/

