Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Upstream Oil & Gas to find Success from Innovative Start-ups

Emerging technology development and investment are transforming the industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil and gas start-up ecosystem is alive and growing. Over the past decade, the industry has witnessed major volatility with oil prices reaching a high of $130 per barrel to a low of $30 per barrel. As the upstream oil and gas sector shifts its attention to innovation, start-ups are employing emerging technology developments to assist in the ongoing industry challenge of reducing recovery costs and improving recovery rates.

Frost & Sullivan's Oil & Gas Innovation Council invites those looking to benefit from innovation and disruption within the current oil and gas industry to attend the upcoming Frost Webinar, Start-ups Driving Innovation in Upstream Oil & Gas, hosted by Rasholeen Nakra, a leading Frost & Sullivan oil and gas analyst. Nakra will be joined by a panel of industry experts from start-up companies, including Talgat Shokanov, CEO and president at QuantumPro; Yvonne van den Berg, co-founder and chief commercial officer at Ingu Solutions; Evyatar Meiron, CEO at Fieldbit; and Mark McClure, CEO at ResFrac. They will showcase their solutions, impacts on the industry and real-world scenarios of success and hardships along the journey, from founding to investment, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 10:00 AM CDT.

"The oil and gas industry is redefining its traditional mechanisms with smart, innovative solutions," said Nakra. "In today's volatile market, the biggest challenge for the oil and gas industry is to lower the cost of operations and maximize returns. Therefore, keeping pace with the transformative trends and leveraging innovative technology has become a necessary step toward improving operational efficiencies in the oil and gas industry."

About the Oil & Gas Innovation Council

The Frost & Sullivan Oil & Gas Innovation Council spotlights innovations, business models, processes, and best practices that have the potential to reduce the complexity and inefficiencies of upstream oil & gas. The Council is the first member-driven, global executive network designed to help accelerate the pace of innovation in upstream oil & gas.

