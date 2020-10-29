Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India Best Practices Awards Lauded Companies Showcasing Best Practices in Innovation, Performance, and Growth

Talking about this year's awards, Amol Kotwal , Vice President, Industrial Practice - South Asia and Regional Leader - Best Practices Recognition , said, "On behalf of Frost & Sullivan, it gives me pleasure to recognize and felicitate the best-in-class achievers in India. Despite the headwinds and setbacks due to the pandemic, companies across industry sectors have adopted innovative strategies and transformed their business models to achieve industry-leading positions. Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognize their efforts for achieving excellence in their respective industries and encourages them in their future endeavors."

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

For more information about the Best Practices Awards, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team. You can also get updates about our regional and global awards program on Twitter and LinkedIn from the hashtags: #FSInAwards and #FrostAwards.

The event was supported by our Media Partners - CIO Review India, Communications Today, CXO Voice, and Telecom Watch.

Recipients of the 2020 India Best Practices Awards

No. Award Titles Award Recipients Enterprise Infrastructure 1 2020 Indian Network Security Vendor Company of the Year Award Palo Alto Networks (India) Pvt. Ltd 2 2020 Indian WAF and Anti DDoS Vendor Company of the Year Award Radware Ltd 3 2020 Indian Managed Security Service Provider -Telecom Company of the Year Award Tata Communications 4 2020 Indian Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Vendor Company of the Year Award Forcepoint Software Consulting India Private Limited 5 2020 Indian Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Security Vendor Company of the Year Award VMware Software India Private Limited 6 2020 Indian Unified Communications Service Provider Company of the Year Award Tata Communications Healthcare 7 2020 Indian Diagnostic Services Provider Company of the Year Award Metropolis Healthcare Limited 8 2020 Indian Oncology Service Provider Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award American Oncology Institute Chemicals, Materials & Food 9 2020 Indian Water Chemicals Company of the Year Award Chembond Water Technologies Limited Enterprise Telecom Services & Emerging Services 10 2020 Indian Enterprise Telecom Service Provider – Large Enterprise Segment Company of the Year Award Tata Communications 11 2020 Indian M2M Connectivity Service Provider Company of the Year Award Vodafone Idea Business Services 12 2020 Indian SDWAN Service Provider Company of the Year Award Tata Communications 13 2020 Indian SD-WAN Platform Provider Company of the Year Award Versa Networks 14 2020 Indian Managed Multi Cloud Service Provider Company of the Year Award Tata Communications 15 2020 Indian Colocation Service Provider Company of the Year Award STT GDC India 16 2020 Indian Video Managed Services Provider Company of the Year Award Tata Communications 17 2020 Indian Cloud Interconnect Service Provider Company of the Year Award Tata Communications 18 2020 Indian Enterprise Mobility Management Provider Company of the Year Award VMware Software India Private Limited 19 2020 Indian Enterprise Data Service Provider Company of the Year Award Tata Communications

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Media Contact:

Priya George, Corporate Communications

M: +91 98403 55432; P: +91 44 6681 4414

E: [email protected]

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

