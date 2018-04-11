Frost & Sullivan's CC Awards Program Opens to Recognize Excellence in Customer Service in 2018

Several top-ranking applicants in each category will be named winners, following the tabulation of scores by a judging panel. Winners are then invited to complete a qualitative evaluation in consideration for the Big Kahuna recognition in each category.

"The research and growth consulting practices at Frost & Sullivan have identified areas in which best-in-class brands continue to raise the bar for highly personalized and effortless customer experiences. By recognizing companies who are breaking new ground in customer service excellence, we aim to create a forum for celebrating and sharing best practices in the world of customer service," said Michael DeSalles, Information & Communication Technologies Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Any company that is engaged in the goal of delivering a superior customer experience is encouraged to nominate itself for accomplishments in any or multiple categories. Particular attention will be given to companies whose achievements have enabled them to set themselves apart from their competitors and that have delivered compelling value to their customers and the enterprise as a whole.

