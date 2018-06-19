Frost & Sullivan's Webinar Identifies the Top 5 Agriculture Technologies Improving Productivity and Driving Growth

Recent developments in precision agriculture solutions are facilitating crop yield data collection, nutrient management, satellite aerial imagery and variable rate fertilizer applications, creating new opportunities for farmers across the globe. Emerging technologies such as vertical farming with LED indoor lighting systems and agricultural robotics are improving the quality of farm products and simultaneously stimulating the sustainability of crops. Water conservation advancements, enhanced-efficiency fertilizers, pest management and waste upcycling increase the yield per hectare of agricultural land by providing a futuristic approach which results in increased output and the conservation of the environment.

"There is a compelling case for urgent action in improving the current global agriculture practices in order to meet the unprecedented rise in demand for the increasing population and to mitigate climate changes", said Tukdeo. "Incorporating new technologies in agricultural systems will help reduce the current stress on farmers and also facilitate the economic improvement of the farmers".

Join us to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the emerging technologies that will stimulate the future of agriculture through sustainable practices that use fewer primary resources as compared to conventional agricultural methods. Plus, identify emerging business models and development strategies to tap into growth opportunities.

Expert Insight You Don't Want to Miss:

Discover futuristic technologies, including equipment telematics, synthetic biology and LED light-based farming, which will increase yield per area of the agricultural field.

Learn about technology innovations, including advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and complete management of surveillance, through the video management system which will monitor the nutrient loss and water requirement in the fields and enable smart functionality using ultramodern technologies.

Identify the important stakeholders and prospects which will be active in the near future and find out about industry best practices in agriculture.

