Frost-Arnett President Emeritus George Buck Announces Retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost-Arnett today announced that its President Emeritus, George Buck is retiring from the organization after a 40-year tenure, where he led strategic growth and success for decades. Buck is widely recognized as a source of thought-leadership and actionable best practices for the Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) and collections industries.

Joining Frost-Arnett in 1979, Buck worked his way up, serving as President from 2002 - 2017, and later as President Emeritus transitioning his focus toward advocacy in the regulatory and compliance environment for the healthcare revenue cycle industry.

"George's many achievements are rooted in his strong work ethic, high ethical standards and genuine humility," said Paul Sachtleben, President of Frost-Arnett. "Frost-Arnett would not be the organization it is today without his leadership. I consider George a mentor and have learned many lessons, both professionally and personally, that I will not forget. I truly wish him well in his future endeavors."

Over the years, Buck has consulted with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), and other regulatory groups needing healthcare-specific industry feedback and analysis on proposed legislation. Additionally, he has presented at dozens of industry-leading conferences, including the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), and American Association for Healthcare Administrative Management (AAHAM).

In announcing his retirement, Buck plans to stay involved in select industry and civic organizations where he can help shape positive change, including the Consumer Relations Consortium, the American Collector's Association International, AAHAM, Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee, and Brentwood YMCA, among others.

"Although I'm retiring from Frost-Arnett, it doesn't mean I'm slowing down or retiring from the industry," Buck pointed out. "My interests and passions remain strong, and I'm openly engaging in industry speaking engagements and consulting opportunities. I'll just see what the future holds as far as this next chapter in my life."

