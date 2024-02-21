FROST BANK AGAIN RECEIVES HIGHEST NUMBER OF GREENWICH EXCELLENCE AND BEST BRAND AWARDS

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost Bank, one of the largest banks based in Texas, received 34 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards – the highest amount received nationwide for the eighth consecutive year – for providing superior service, advice and performance to small-business and middle-market banking clients.

As in previous years, Frost is the only Texas-based bank to receive national recognition for "Overall Satisfaction" and "Likelihood to Recommend" in both the middle-market and small-business banking categories.

This is the 19th consecutive year that Frost has been recognized by Coalition Greenwich, the leading research-based consulting firm serving the financial services industry. The 34 awards Frost received for 2023 were nearly evenly split between the middle-market segment (16) and the small-business segment (18).

"We say it often: Frost has the best bankers in the business, and that's reflected in these awards," said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "I'm especially proud of the fact that as we have grown and expanded into new markets, our team has continued providing the highest level of customer service in ways that make people's lives better."

Frost received Greenwich Awards in Small Business Banking for:

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business

Best Brand – Trust

Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationship

Likelihood to Recommend – National

Overall Satisfaction – National

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager – National

Data and Analytics Driven Insights – National

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National

Industry Understanding – National

Cash Management – Customer Service – National

Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation – National

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – National

Cash Management Overall Satisfaction – West Region

Overall Satisfaction – West Region

Likelihood to Recommend – West Region

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West Region

Frost received Greenwich Awards in Middle Market Banking for:

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business

Best Brand – Trust

Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationship

Overall Satisfaction – National

Likelihood to Recommend – National

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager – National

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National

Industry Understanding – National

Data and Analytics Driven Insights – National

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – National

Cash Management – Customer Service – National

Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation

Cash Management – Product Capabilities – National

Cash Management – Making Commercial Payments Easier – National

Overall Satisfaction – West Region

Likelihood to Recommend – West Region

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West Region

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – West Region

Coalition Greenwich based the awards on interviews with thousands of executives across the country.

About Frost:

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $50.8 billion in assets at Dec. 31, 2023. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

For more information:

Bill Day

210-220-5427 office

210-288-5498 mobile

SOURCE Frost Bank