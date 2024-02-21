FROST BANK AGAIN RECEIVES HIGHEST NUMBER OF GREENWICH EXCELLENCE AND BEST BRAND AWARDS

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost Bank, one of the largest banks based in Texas, received 34 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards – the highest amount received nationwide for the eighth consecutive year – for providing superior service, advice and performance to small-business and middle-market banking clients.

As in previous years, Frost is the only Texas-based bank to receive national recognition for "Overall Satisfaction" and "Likelihood to Recommend" in both the middle-market and small-business banking categories.

This is the 19th consecutive year that Frost has been recognized by Coalition Greenwich, the leading research-based consulting firm serving the financial services industry. The 34 awards Frost received for 2023 were nearly evenly split between the middle-market segment (16) and the small-business segment (18).

"We say it often: Frost has the best bankers in the business, and that's reflected in these awards," said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "I'm especially proud of the fact that as we have grown and expanded into new markets, our team has continued providing the highest level of customer service in ways that make people's lives better."

Frost received Greenwich Awards in Small Business Banking for:

  • Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business
  • Best Brand – Trust
  • Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationship
  • Likelihood to Recommend – National
  • Overall Satisfaction – National
  • Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager – National
  • Data and Analytics Driven Insights – National
  • Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National
  • Industry Understanding – National
  • Cash Management – Customer Service – National
  • Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation – National
  • Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – National
  • Cash Management Overall Satisfaction – West Region
  • Overall Satisfaction – West Region
  • Likelihood to Recommend – West Region
  • Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West Region

Frost received Greenwich Awards in Middle Market Banking for:

  • Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business
  • Best Brand – Trust
  • Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationship
  • Overall Satisfaction – National
  • Likelihood to Recommend – National
  • Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager – National
  • Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National
  • Industry Understanding – National 
  • Data and Analytics Driven Insights – National
  • Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – National
  • Cash Management – Customer Service – National
  • Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation
  • Cash Management – Product Capabilities – National
  • Cash Management – Making Commercial Payments Easier – National
  • Overall Satisfaction – West Region
  • Likelihood to Recommend – West Region
  • Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West Region
  • Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – West Region

Coalition Greenwich based the awards on interviews with thousands of executives across the country.

About Frost:

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $50.8 billion in assets at Dec. 31, 2023. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

For more information:
Bill Day
210-220-5427 office
210-288-5498 mobile

