Frost Investment Advisors Announces Launch Of Global Bond Fund

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost Investment Advisors, the wholly owned subsidiary of Frost Bank that provides investment management services to the Frost mutual funds, institutions and high net-worth individuals, has launched a new fund called the Global Bond Fund. The fund is composed of selected corporate bonds from outside the United States. Initially the fund will hold bonds from established markets like Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan, but eventually will look for quality holdings from other markets as well.

"The Global Bond Fund uses the same management philosophy as our Total Return Bond Fund," said Jeffery Elswick, director of fixed income at Frost Investment Advisors. "Our customers have been asking for a fund that would give them more opportunities overseas, and the Global Bond Fund provides that."

The Global Bond Fund is Frost Investment Advisors' first fund composed primarily of non-U.S. dollar bonds, but it builds on many years of the Frost team's expertise and performance in the bond markets. Because the U.S. bond market makes up less than half of the total global bond market, and investors typically want some allocation in non-U.S. markets, this is an opportune time for the fund's launch.

The Global Bond Fund received regulatory approval earlier this month and began trading this morning. Three share classes – institutional (FRGIX), investor (FRVGX) and A shares (FRAVX) – are available. Visit www.frostinv.com for more information.

About Frost:

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $33.1 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2019. One of the 60 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

About Frost Investment Advisors LLC

Frost Investment Advisors LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Frost Bank, one of the oldest and largest Texas-based banking organizations, offers a family of mutual funds to institutional and retail investors. The firm has offered institutional and retail shares since 2008.

Frost Investment Advisors' family of funds provides clients with diversification by offering separate funds for equity and fixed income strategies. Registered with the SEC in January 2008, Frost Investment Advisors manages more than $4.8 billion in mutual fund assets and provides investment advisory services to institutional, high net-worth clients, Frost Bank and its affiliates. As of Sept. 30, 2019, the firm has $5.1 billion in assets under management, including the mutual fund assets referenced above.

Mutual fund investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the fund will achieve its stated objectives.

The Frost mutual funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO) which is not affiliated with Frost Investment Advisors, LLC, Frost Bank, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. or their affiliates.

To determine if a fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-877-71-FROST. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

