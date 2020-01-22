Frost Investment Advisors Surpasses $5 Billion In Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost Investment Advisors (FIA), the wholly owned subsidiary of Frost Bank that provides investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions and individuals, announced this week that it has surpassed the milestone of having $5 billion in assets under management.

"Today the Frost fund family is celebrating the client and shareholder support that was so instrumental in helping Frost Investment Advisors grow," said Tom Stringfellow, president and chief investment officer at Frost Investment Advisors. "Since we began the journey nearly 12 years ago with the launch of the Frost Mutual Funds, our mission was to work with clients to manage the economic and market challenges confronting investors. While challenges may vary, our commitment remains focused on helping manage market volatility while providing diversified investment strategies that help investors achieve their objectives."

The achievement follows last year's launch of the Global Bond Fund, FIA's first fund composed primarily of non-U.S. dollar bonds. Visit www.frostinvestmentadvisors.com for more information.

About Frost:

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $33.1 billion in assets at Sept. 30, 2019. One of the 60 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com .

About Frost Investment Advisors LLC

Frost Investment Advisors LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Frost Bank, one of the oldest and largest Texas-based banking organizations, offers a family of mutual funds to institutional and retail investors. The firm has offered institutional and retail shares since 2008.

Frost Investment Advisors' family of funds provides clients with diversification by offering separate funds for equity and fixed income strategies. Registered with the SEC in January 2008, FIA manages more than $4.8 billion in mutual fund assets and provides investment advisory services to institutional, high net-worth clients, Frost Bank and its affiliates. As of December 31, 2019, the firm has $5.2 billion in assets under management, including the mutual fund assets referenced above.

Mutual fund investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the fund will achieve its stated objectives.

The Frost mutual funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO) which is not affiliated with Frost Advisors, LLC, Frost Bank, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. or their affiliates.

To determine if a fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-877-71-FROST. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

For more information:

Bill Day

210-220-5427 office

210-288-5498 mobile

SOURCE Frost Investment Advisors

Related Links

http://www.frostbank.com

