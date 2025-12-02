Frost Locker Fills the Cold Therapy Gap with a Safer, Smarter Alternative to Cold Plunges

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After 63 years of shaping America's sauna and steam culture, Am-Finn is taking on the other side of recovery: the cold. The company's newest innovation, Frost Locker, is redefining what cold therapy means for modern wellness with an approach grounded in science, engineered for comfort, and built for scale.

Cold exposure has become one of the fastest-growing wellness trends, yet most people never stick with it. Between the shock of 40-degree water, sanitation issues, and the high cost of maintenance, ice baths and cryo chambers often remain inaccessible and impractical. Frost Locker fills that gap with a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable solution designed for everyday use.

"Most people don't want to torture themselves to feel better," said Steve Kuzara, Engineering Director for Frost Locker. "We built Frost Locker so people can step into a calm, cold space, relax, and still get the real physiological benefits."

Frost Locker applies recent findings in thermal physiology directly, maintaining a precisely controlled air temperature of 30 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit (–1 to 4°C)—a scientifically validated range shown in multiple studies to safely stimulate thermogenesis without distress. The system allows the body to adapt naturally rather than triggering a stress response. Research has demonstrated that moderate, sustained cooling can activate brown adipose tissue, the body's natural heat engine, to support recovery, energy balance, and overall well-being without the risks and stress of extreme cold exposure.

"The human thermogenic system was designed for adaptation, not trauma," said Kuzara. "When we expose the body to mild cold, it learns to adapt. When we shock it, it simply defends itself."

Unlike water-based plunge systems, Frost Locker's dry, sealed environment eliminates hygiene challenges, plumbing requirements, and fluctuating water temperatures. The result is a plug-and-play cold-room solution that delivers consistent, repeatable recovery experiences for gyms, spas, athletic facilities, and wellness studios. Users can stand or sit comfortably, breathe normally, and finish feeling refreshed, not stressed from shock.

Am-Finn, which holds roughly 35–38% of the commercial sauna market with more than 10,000 installations across North America, is rolling out Frost Locker nationwide. A number of facilities have already added Frost Locker to their recovery programs, with Henry's Gymnasium in Seattle among the early adopters.

"We're continually refining our recovery offerings at Henry's Gymnasium, and Frost Lockers have been a fantastic addition. They deliver powerful cooling benefits without the learning curve of traditional cold plunges, and members appreciate the privacy, comfort, and convenience. They pair naturally with our sauna amenities, require minimal maintenance, and fit beautifully within our elevated space. Steve and his team have been wonderful partners, helping us ensure the experience stays high-quality and reliable," said Wayne Cook, General Manager at Henry's Gymnasium.

Frost Locker is a patent pending design that marks a breakthrough in cold recovery. By translating leading research into a scalable, user-friendly design, Am-Finn is introducing a new standard of science-based innovation that will shape the future of wellness environments across the country. Validating their leadership, Am-Finn is the only company in the world to have an AIA (American Institute of Architects) certified course in contrast therapy.

About Frost Locker

Frost Locker is a U.S.-engineered cold-therapy room developed by Am-Finn Sauna & Steam, the nation's oldest and largest commercial sauna manufacturer with an estimated 10,000 currently active commercial saunas in use. Combining modular construction, precision cooling, and ozone-based sanitation, Frost Locker redefines post-heat recovery with a hygienic, maintenance-free, and science-aligned approach to cold therapy.

