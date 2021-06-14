Frost, PLLC Announces Addition of Three Partners

Frost, PLLC is pleased to announce the addition of three new partners: Lindsey Jackson, Douglass Snell, and Curtis Winar Tweet this

Douglass "Doug" Snell, CPA, has over 28 years of experience in both public and private industry. Doug has been with Frost, PLLC since 2018. Prior to joining Frost he worked for public accounting firms in Arizona, Colorado and Missouri. His work in private industry includes retail, software development and educational entities. While in public accounting, he has worked in a variety of industries, with extensive experience in agribusiness, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail, including clients with international subsidiaries and affiliates. His areas of practice include financial statement audits, reviews, compilations and general consulting. Doug attended Truman State University where he received a Bachelor and Master of Science in Accounting. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants, and Rotary International.

Curtis Winar, CPA/CFF, CVA, has been with Frost since 2017. He has over 19 years of experience providing strategic business advisory services, valuation, forensic accounting, litigation consulting, and expert witness testimony. He is also the Cannabis Industry Practice Leader for Frost. Curtis's industry expertise is diverse and includes, but is not limited to, cannabis (marijuana [medical and adult-use], hemp, CBD, derivatives, ancillary industry technology and products), wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and distribution, hospitality, medical device technology, media, construction, energy, food manufacturing, professional services, securities and other financial instruments. He attended the University of Colorado where he received a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Graduate Studies in Accounting. Curtis is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants, the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts, and various other industry committees and boards.



About Frost, PLLC

Frost currently provides tax, assurance, small business, advisory, animal welfare, business valuation, and litigation services in 47 states. Frost services a range of clients, from individuals to billion dollar organizations. Frost has offices in Little Rock, AR; Fayetteville, AR; Scottsdale, AZ; Yuma, AZ; and Raleigh, NC. Frost has satellite offices in Denver, CO; Naples, FL; and LaBelle, FL.



