Frost PLLC Executive Committee Chairman Doug Richardson Joins alliantgroup Strategic Advisory Board

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup is excited to announce that Doug Richardson, Chairman of the Frost, PLLC Executive Committee, has joined the firm's Strategic Advisory Board.

Richardson has more than 30 years of experience dealing with the Food and Agriculture industry niche including mergers and acquisitions, accounting system design, auditing and consulting on business matters including organizational structure, key employee compensation and general tax and estate planning.

"Joining the alliantgroup team fits squarely with my years of experience as a business professional who has helped countless companies become more efficient and competitive. I'm excited to bring my talents to the firm and its clients to make a real impact on American businesses," said Richardson.

Richardson is also actively involved in the beef cattle business, commercial real estate business, title and escrow business and various other endeavors. He currently represents clients with operations in 22 states and various foreign countries.

"Doug has intimate knowledge of the inner-workings of businesses and what can make them more competitive. The knowledge he has accumulated through his years of experience will help our clients succeed more than ever, and I'm so happy to see him join our firm to help share that knowledge," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav.

Frost PLLC is a full service accounting firm headquartered in Little Rock, AR. Frost provides tax, assurance, small business, advisory, animal welfare, business valuation, and litigation services. Frost has a team of approximately 150 individuals with offices located in Little Rock, AR; Fayetteville, AR; Scottsdale, AZ; Raleigh, NC; Naples, FL; and Yuma, AZ.

alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 16,000 businesses claim more than $8 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K. For more information, visit alliantgroup and engage with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

