Frost Radar: 2019 Latin America Infrastructure as a Service Market
May 27, 2019, 17:21 ET
A Measurement System to Spark Companies 2 Action (C2A)—Innovation That Fuels New Deal Flow and Growth Pipelines

Although the advent of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) technology in Latin America lagged North America and some countries in Europe, the region has been quickly following and benefitting from the lessons learned from more mature cloud markets.
In this report, we provide an overview of key market trends in the Latin America Infrastructure as a Service market, and plot leading service providers on the radar chart, based on in-depth quantitative and qualitative analysis.
In our market sizing, the analyst has included IaaS services, defined as hosted, scalable data center infrastructure resources, available on-demand, usually without term or usage commitments, and charged via a pay-per-use model.IaaS comprises "raw" infrastructure, onto which users can build and deploy applications or workloads.
The two most common types of IaaS are Computing as a Service and Storage as a Service.
