Frost Radar in the Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market radar features AT&T Business, CenturyLink, Verizon Business, Spectrum Enterprise, Comcast Business, Windstream Enterprise, Cogent Communications and Zayo. While there are several smaller service providers with strong local footprints, their revenues are less than 2% of the market, and these companies have limited innovation capabilities, thus excluding them from our radar. The Ethernet service provider competitive landscape has gone through a consolidation phase, with a series of mergers and acquisitions happening between 2015 and 2017: Charter acquired Time Warner Cable and Bright House; Verizon acquired XO; Windstream acquired EarthLink; CenturyLink acquired Level 3; and Altice USA acquired Cablevision—to mention several. The mergers have positively impacted the acquiring companies, as the number of competitors in the market is reduced, creating better brand recognition for existing providers.In this report, we plot leading service providers on the radar chart based on in-depth quantitative and qualitative analysis.

