Frost Radar in the Communications Testing Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5G deployment is an important trend in the telecom industry. With South Korea having successfully rolled out its 5G operations commercially, many other countries are also expected to roll out their deployments soon. Deployments will be more business to business than business to consumer and will have significant implications across several industry verticals. Since it is built to offer higher throughput at lower latency and withstand higher network loads, the architecture of the network infrastructure has more virtualized elements and is more complex for the network operator. The operator should ensure an optimal level of service quality while rolling out 5G and that existing network deployments do not suffer any kind of degradation. 5G is without a doubt going to be a game changer, but its deployment calls for a massive realignment of existing network elements and the architecture and deployment of new and improved network elements, including but not limited to virtualized and software-defined functions on existing networks, and small cells and femto cells and edge computing technologies. Stakeholders, which include the operator, the equipment manufacturer, and the chipset manufacturer, will require a network test and monitoring solution that is easy to deploy, fully virtualized, and compliant with 5G non-standalone and standalone standards. A solution should be fully transparent, and must transcend network infrastructure, network equipment, and the 5G-compliant mobile device. To ensure this continuity, communications testing vendors have either engineered missing components and incorporated them into their platform or acquired companies that have the testing capability required by the acquirer. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05808202/?utm_source=PRN



Author: Rohan Joy Thomas



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05808202/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

