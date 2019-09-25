Frost Radar in the Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to the 1990s, airlines around the world staffed thousands of employees to keep their fleets airworthy and flying.A combination of the emergence of low-cost carriers (LCLs) and airlines being driven to reduce overhead created a competitive environment to purchase lower cost maintenance from third-party vendors.



Seventeen commercial aircraft maintenance organizations, known as MROs, globally have earned a place on this 2019 radar® for Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market.As demand continues to increase for aircraft maintenance, MROs attempt to adjust capacity to meet the demand.



Results of MRO expansions have led to mergers, consolidations, buy-outs, many companies creating alliances, and some going out of business.Aircraft maintenance, once considered just a cost of doing business for airlines, has become a competitive business.



Many airlines around the world have spun their MRO business off into a separate entity and have produced yet another revenue stream. Now, OEMs are jockeying for the same, to capture the aftermarket opportunities. Specific restraints, such as available touch labor with the skill set to perform maintenance, reacting to reduced demand caused by heavy airline flight schedules, and outright competition have pushed MROs to get innovative and find savvy expansion in order to prevail. Tight profit margins and full liability are part of doing everyday business for MROs and there is no room for error when it comes to quality, schedule, and cost. This 2019 radar® includes the premier MROs. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



