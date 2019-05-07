Frost Radar in the Global Laboratory Analytical Instrumentation Market

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Measurement System to Spark Companies 2 Action (C2A)—Innovation That Fuels New Deal Flow and Growth Pipelines



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5773318/?utm_source=PRN





The global laboratory analytical instrumentation market is estimated to experience a 6.6% compound annual growth rate from 2018 to 2025. The objective of this study is to identify the key companies, their success factors, and opportunities for growth. The study compares different companies on a growth index and innovation index. The project includes separation analysis, molecular spectroscopy analysis, and elemental spectroscopy analysis.



Predictive maintenance, the Internet of Things, and Big Data analytics are key trends in this market space. While the market is mature overall, Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) and Raman spectrometers are showing close to double-digit growth rates.The key end-user segments include pharmaceutical, environmental, and education. European and Asian markets grew, but this was offset by weakness in North America due to hiccups in pharma industrial growth with the prevailing political situation.



The companies analyzed in this report include Agilent, Bruker, Buck Scientific, Elico, Gilson, GOW-MAC, HORIBA, JASCO, JEOL, LECO, Metrohm, Ocean Optics, Oxford Instruments, PerkinElmer, Renishaw, SCIEX, Shimadzu, SPECTRO, Thermo Fisher, and Waters.

The Radar plots companies as either disruptors, visionaries, agitators, or contenders.



-- Disruptors are companies that are no longer simply agitating the market with their new products and solutions but are making great strides in market penetration. These are likely to be medium-sized companies that are growing fast and disrupting the market, with the potential for a leadership position in the future.

-- Visionaries are market leaders that are at the forefront of innovation. They grow their leadership position through continuous innovation and create new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base. These companies are also best positioned to strategically broaden their product portfolio.

-- Agitators are companies that have a targeted solution or product typically for a narrow segment of the market and are agitating but not yet succeeding in making significant inroads into the market. They are typically made up of start-ups or emerging companies, but may also include larger companies that are engaged but not dominant in this space.

-- Contenders consist of two types of companies: those that may have had a leadership position and are trying to win it back through re-invention, and those that contend for leadership through heavy investment in research and development and innovation.



Author: Sujan Sami



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5773318/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

