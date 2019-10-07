Frost Radar in the Immunoassay and Clinical Chemistry Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The immunoassay and clinical chemistry market is the highest share contributor for the total in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market. Globally valued at $28.7 billion in 2019, this market segment contributes 37.6% of the total IVD market of $76.3 billion. Within the high-medium to low analyzer segment, there are over 40 companies globally. Of these, 14 companies are benchmarked in this study. Point of care testing is not included in this study. The market concentration is relatively high amidst the Tier I companies, which includes Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Some evolving trends include an interest in small scale analyzers and niche/specialty reagents. There is also a need to establish references that generate a push to single-vendor system across a healthcare system. There is heavy focus on automation to address sample management, especially in pediatric hospitals, and there is an interest in adding third-party niche assays to existing platforms. Finally, there is a need for constant research and development (R&D) innovation to add a new pipeline of assays in areas such as brain injury, hs- troponin (particularly in the United States), sepsis, and other potential applications of PCT, ischemic stroke, and kidney disease. The report provides global market share, market size, and brand penetration and pricing/discounts on popular vendors and models from FY 2018 to FY 2019. The companies that are profiled in this report include Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter (Danaher), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher Scientific, bioMerieux, Fujirebio, Sekisui Diagnostics, MindRay, Randox, and Sysmex. The report provides a summary of the strengths, opportunity areas, and position of these companies on the radar across the growth index and innovation index. Particular R&D activities and installed bases on analyzers and strategic expansion plans have been noted. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821894/?utm_source=PRN



Author: Divyaa Ravishankar



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821894/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

