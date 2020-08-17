Frost Radar™: Material Characterization Market, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Material characterization is the assessment of a material's mechanical or physical properties and features.Product segments include physical testing instruments, thermal analyzers, particle characterization analyzers, and rheometers and viscometers.





The global material characterization market is witnessing a shift in demand from laboratory to online process analyzers.In the pharmaceutical industry, for example, direct online analyzer process control can minimize time to market and eliminate additional laboratory research.



Online process analyzers are easy to apply and can enhance customers' productivity and product quality while lowering the total cost of ownership.Growth is strong in academia for the analysis of advanced nanomaterials, particularly in North America and Asia with government initiatives supporting research for new product development.



This type of collaboration is significant to help manufacturers transform generalized solutions into prescriptive and predictive offerings with increased field knowledge. Advanced material analysis requires a specialized instrument with high sensitivity detection that not all participants have the technical expertise to provide. Demand is driven by development of products including smartphones and electric cars. The radar™ reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar™ methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar™ based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar™, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



