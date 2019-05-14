Frosting & Icing Market to Witness Fast-Paced Expansion Till 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Frosting & Icing Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Frosting and icing are mainly used for decorating baked goods such as muffins, pastries, and cakes. Frosting is a fluffy and thick coating of cream or butter on the icing and cakes and is a sugary and thin glaze on pastry and cakes that hardens on cooling.

Factors, such as growing demand for pastries and cakes, increasing income, growing urbanization and rise in food industry and technological advancements are likely to drive the frosting & icing market in forthcoming period. On the other hand, health concerns such as increasing obesity and adverse health effect caused by consistent consumption of bakery products are anticipated to hinder market growth of frosting & icing in future. However, increasing number of bakeries is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Frosting & icing market is segmented by product type, application, and geography. Market of frosting & icing may be explored by product type as Boiled or Cooked Icing, Buttercream Frosting, Ganache, Royal Icing, Cream Cheese Frosting, Dusting, and Others. The "Buttercream Frosting" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. Popularity and convenience are the factors that could be attributed to the growth of market.

Frosting & icing market is segmented by end user as Commercial and Non-commercial. Market of frosting & icing is segmented by distribution channel as Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Hypermarket, Online Channels, and Others. Frosting & icing market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe.

North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as consumption of cakes and pastries and other confectionery treats is related with several events throughout the year such as occasions, birthdays, Easter, Christmas, Thanksgiving, and other celebrations and increasing demand.

Leading Key players operating in the frosting & icing market include Wilton, CSM Bakery Solutions, Fruit Fillings Inc, Betty Crocker, Rich Product, Dawn Food, BGC Manufacturing, Lawrence, MacPhie, Renshaw, Dixie's Icing, Effco, Orchard icing, Kelmyshop and CK Products. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

