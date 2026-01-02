FrostSkin Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Patent-Pending Instant-Chill Water Purification Bottle

New smart hydration system combines rapid cooling, advanced filtration, and UV-C sterilization.

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FrostSkin today announced the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for FrostSkin, a patent-pending smart hydration bottle designed to instantly chill and purify water anywhere on Earth. The Kickstarter campaign officially goes live on January 2, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, marking the company's public debut and the first opportunity for supporters to back the product.

FrostSkin integrates instant-chill technology, multi-stage water filtration, and UV-C sterilization into a rugged, double-wall insulated bottle with a sealed, modular architecture. The system is engineered to transform water from taps or uncertain sources into cold, clean drinking water without the need for ice, refrigeration, or disposable plastic bottles.

"Kickstarter allows us to launch FrostSkin directly with the people who understand the importance of reliable, clean water," said the Founder of FrostSkin. "This campaign is about more than a product launch. It's about building a durable, reusable hydration solution that works anywhere, whether for daily use, travel, work sites, or emergency situations."

The FrostSkin Kickstarter campaign offers early backers first access to initial production units, limited configurations, and future upgrade paths. The product's modular design houses all electronic components in a sealed base, allowing for durability, serviceability, and long-term expansion without replacing the entire bottle.

Key features highlighted in the campaign include instant-chill technology that cools water on demand, multi-stage filtration to reduce sediment, chemicals, heavy metals, and micro-contaminants, UV-C sterilization to neutralize bacteria and viruses, and double-wall insulated construction designed for durability and temperature retention.

Following the close of the Kickstarter campaign, FrostSkin plans a structured production process with an estimated delivery timeline of 7 to 10 months. Planned milestones include engineering lock, tooling, pilot production, quality assurance testing, and scaled manufacturing. Backers will receive regular updates throughout each stage of development and fulfillment.

As concerns around water access and single-use plastic waste continue to grow, FrostSkin aims to provide a reusable alternative built for long-term use and real-world conditions. Planned campaign stretch goals include expanded filtration options, additional capacity configurations, and future accessories such as solar-powered charging bases.

The FrostSkin Kickstarter campaign launches on January 2, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available on Kickstarter by searching "FrostSkin."

FrostSkin is a U.S.-based consumer hydration technology company focused on developing next-generation solutions for clean, cold, and reliable water access. Built around modular engineering and real-world performance, FrostSkin is creating a full ecosystem of smart hydration products designed for use anywhere on Earth.

