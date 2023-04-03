Frozen and freeze dried pet food market size to grow by USD 2,468.92 million from 2022 to 2027; Innovation in frozen and freeze dried pet food packaging identified as key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the frozen and freeze dried pet food market , and it is expected to grow by USD 2,468.92 million between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Download the Latest Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Food Market 2023-2027

Innovation in frozen and freeze dried pet food packaging is identified as the key trend in the market. Pet food manufacturers are focusing on adopting proper packaging practices to prevent the spoilage of food. They are adopting attractive packaging solutions that ensure quality and also garner customer attention. This strategy adopted by vendors is helping them increase the sales of frozen and freeze dried pet food products, which is positively influencing the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bravo LLC, BrightPet Nutrition Group LLC, CanvasbackPets, Carnivora, Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Doggie Dabbas Pvt Ltd., Fresh Is Best, Grandma Lucys LLC, MiracleCorp Products, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Natures Menu Ltd., Northwest Naturals Raw Pet Food, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., RAWZ Natural Pet Food, Stella and Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, and Wisconsin Freeze Dried are some of the major market participants. Although marketing campaigns and packaging innovations will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing instances of pet allergies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Marketing campaigns and packaging innovations will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. Vendors in the market are focusing on increasing the popularity of their products through newspapers, magazines, and social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook. For instance, in September 2021, Merrick Pet Care launched its marketing campaign centered around the theme All Dog Foods Are Not the Same. Vendors are also focusing on packaging innovations to differentiate their products from competitors. For instance, NOW FRESH sells some of its offerings in Tetra Pak cartons, manufactured from Forest Stewardship Council-certified paperboard and other controlled sources. The packaging uses fewer raw materials and is more compact to ship, thus reducing environmental impact. Such innovations among vendors are driving the growth of the market.

Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Animal Type

Dog



Cat



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Based on the distribution channel, the market growth will be significant in the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. The segment involves the sales of frozen and freeze dried pet food through supermarkets, departmental stores, retail stores, and specialized pet shops. Offline stores allow buyers to acquire information about a product before purchasing. Also, the presence of different brands under one roof helps buyers to physically compare and check the products. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our frozen and freeze dried pet food market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing instances of pet allergies among pet owners as one of the prime reasons challenging the frozen and freeze dried pet food market growth during the next few years.

Many pet animals carry harmful bacteria such as Campylobacter jejuni. In addition, some proteins found in the saliva and urine of pets can cause skin allergies and abnormal reactions to immune systems in humans. Due to such health concerns, many people do not favor the adoption of pets. This is limiting the overall sales of pet care products, including pet food. All these factors are negatively influencing the growth of the market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the frozen and freeze dried pet food market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the frozen and freeze dried pet food market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Bravo LLC - The company offers frozen and freeze dried pet food, which leaves all the nutrients unchanged.

- The company offers frozen and freeze dried pet food, which leaves all the nutrients unchanged. BrightPet Nutrition Group LLC - The company offers frozen and freeze dried pet food that is free from added hormones, antibiotics, GMOs, and pesticides.

- The company offers frozen and freeze dried pet food that is free from added hormones, antibiotics, GMOs, and pesticides. Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - The company offers frozen and freeze dried pet food that is made to be served as an all-in-one meal solution to improve nutritional benefits.

- The company offers frozen and freeze dried pet food that is made to be served as an all-in-one meal solution to improve nutritional benefits. Champion Petfoods LP - The company offers frozen and freeze dried pet food, which includes whole food ingredients that are completely visible.

- The company offers frozen and freeze dried pet food, which includes whole food ingredients that are completely visible. Carnivora

Fresh Is Best

Grandma Lucys LLC

MiracleCorp Products

Natures Diet

Natures Menu Ltd.

Northwest Naturals Raw Pet Food

NRG Plus Ltd.

Primal Pet Foods Inc.

RAWZ Natural Pet Food

Stella and Chewys LLC

Steves Real Food

Wisconsin Freeze Dried

Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen and freeze dried pet food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen and freeze dried pet food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen and freeze dried pet food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen and freeze dried pet food market vendors

Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,468.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 9.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bravo LLC, BrightPet Nutrition Group LLC, CanvasbackPets, Carnivora, Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Doggie Dabbas Pvt Ltd., Fresh Is Best, Grandma Lucys LLC, MiracleCorp Products, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Natures Menu Ltd., Northwest Naturals Raw Pet Food, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., RAWZ Natural Pet Food, Stella and Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, and Wisconsin Freeze Dried Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global frozen and freeze dried pet food market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Animal type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Animal Type

7.3 Dog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Animal Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Bravo LLC

12.4 BrightPet Nutrition Group LLC

12.5 CanvasbackPets

12.6 Carnivora

12.7 Carnivore Meat Co. LLC

12.8 Champion Petfoods LP

12.9 Doggie Dabbas Pvt Ltd.

12.10 Fresh Is Best

12.11 Grandma Lucys LLC

12.12 MiracleCorp Products

12.13 Natural Pet Food Group

12.14 Natures Diet

12.15 Primal Pet Foods Inc.

12.16 Stella and Chewys LLC

12.17 Steves Real Food

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

