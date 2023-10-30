Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Food Market to grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

Technavio

30 Oct, 2023, 19:55 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen and freeze dried pet food market is expected to grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period. Increasing pet health awareness is notably driving the frozen and freeze dried pet food market. However, factors such as problems in the cooling chain might result in health issues that may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channels (offline and online), animal type (dog, cat, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Food, department stores, retail outlets, and specialized animal care shops are also part of the offline channel. Offline stores are frequent places to buy fresh meat, fresh fruit, dairy products, delicatessens, baked goods, and other items. Moreover, customers can obtain information on the product before purchase from offline shops staffed by experts. The presence of individual brands in one place also enables buyers to compare and inspect their products on a physical level.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico there is an increasing interest in pet ownership that affects markets in the region. Pet owners in countries, such as the US, are familiar with and closely monitor the quality and source of ingredients used for frozen freeze-dried, and dehydrated pet food. In addition, due to their industrial capacity to process and produce, in comparison with the rest of the region, the US and Canada make up the major markets for these products.

Company Insights 

The frozen and freeze dried pet food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Bravo LLC, BrightPet Nutrition Group LLC, CanvasbackPets, Carnivora, Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Doggie Dabbas Pvt Ltd., Fresh Is Best, Grandma Lucys LLC, MiracleCorp Products, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Natures Menu Ltd., Northwest Naturals Raw Pet Food, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., RAWZ Natural Pet Food, Stella and Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, and Wisconsin Freeze Dried

additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

News Releases in Similar Topics

