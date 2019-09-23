Frozen and Refrigerated Cookie Dough Products Recalled Due to Potential Health Risk from Allergens

CASTROVILLE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California New Foods has issued a voluntary recall of frozen and refrigerated cookie dough products due to a lack of labeling that addresses the potential for the products to contain peanut and walnut allergens.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity specific to peanuts and tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products containing the allergens.

The recalled products are not in production and are not currently sold in stores. Consumers, however, may have the products at home. The recall was necessitated by a consumer complaint.

Outreach to retailers who received the recalled products has been underway to ensure products are no longer in inventories or anywhere in the stream of commerce.

The following products sold at retail in the state of California are subject to the recall :

Carolyn's Cookie Co. frozen cookie dough in the following flavors, packaging and date codes:

in the following flavors, packaging and date codes: Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Chocolate Chip Toasted Walnut, Double Chocolate with Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk and Snickerdoodle



22 oz. plastic pouch



All date codes beginning September 12, 2019 through March 29, 2020

through Country Baking Company refrigerated cookie dough in the following flavors, packaging and date codes:

in the following flavors, packaging and date codes: Chocolate Chip and Happy Trails



24 oz. see-through cardboard sleeve



September 18, 2019 through September 25, 2019

Consumers with peanut and walnut allergies who have the products in their refrigerators or freezers should discard and not consume them.

Consumers may request a refund where purchased. Consumers with questions may call California New Foods Monday – Friday at (213) 306-7060 during the hours of 9am to 5pm Pacific time.

SOURCE California New Foods