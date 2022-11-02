Frozen Baby Food Market Size to Grow by USD 8.08 Bn, Rise in the Working Women Population to be Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Frozen Baby Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.36% in 2022 and a CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (frozen ready meals, frozen fruits and vegetables, frozen meat, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Baby Food Market 2022-2026

Key Market Drivers

The rise in the working women population is driving the frozen baby food market growth. Rapid urbanization and the growth of the middle-class population have led to the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles. Hence, frozen baby food products have become a viable option. The increase in dual-income households and per capita income has strengthened the purchasing power of consumers. Thus, the rise in the working woman population will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The frozen baby food market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches, employing innovative marketing strategies, and various packaging innovations to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Annabel Karmel Group Holdings Ltd., Bambinos Baby Food, Bouchee, Danone SA, Dr. Praegers Sensible Foods Inc, Little Foodie Club LLC, Mamamade Foods Ltd., Monsoon Agro Bio Ltd., Nascens Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Organic Keedz, Poppets Baby Food, Square Foods LLC, Sun Maid Growers of California, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Upon A Farm PBC, and YUM Baby. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Annabel Karmel Group Holdings Ltd. - The company offers frozen baby foods such as Cowboy Mince and Rice and Sweet and Sour Chicken with Rice.

The company offers frozen baby foods such as Cowboy Mince and Rice and Sweet and Sour Chicken with Rice. Bambinos Baby Food - The company offers frozen baby foods such as Peanut Mani and Sockeye Salmon Bisque.

The company offers frozen baby foods such as Peanut Mani and Sockeye Salmon Bisque. Bouchee - The company offers frozen baby foods such as barbecue sausage rolls and cheesy arancini balls.

Key Segment Analysis

The frozen ready meals segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Frozen-ready meals provide high nutrition while being convenient. They reduce food waste, thus benefitting the environment. Frozen-ready meals are a viable option for working mothers, with the rise in urbanization and middle-class population. Such factors will drive the frozen ready meals segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the frozen baby food market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 38% of the global market growth. France and the UK are the two major markets for frozen baby food in Europe. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as changing lifestyles and the rising number of working women.

Key Market Challenges

Warehousing and distribution challenges of frozen baby food are hindering the frozen baby food market growth. Retailers and distributors of frozen baby food products need cold storage warehouse facilities with appropriate temperatures and desired quality. They also need to be transported in a short timeframe while maintaining these conditions. Warehouses also require proper backup facilities in terms of electricity and freezing equipment. This is a challenge in the rural areas of countries such as Nigeria and Kenya. Such factors may impede market growth in the coming years.

Frozen Baby Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.36 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Annabel Karmel Group Holdings Ltd., Bambinos Baby Food, Bouchee, Danone SA, Dr. Praegers Sensible Foods Inc, Little Foodie Club LLC, Mamamade Foods Ltd., Monsoon Agro Bio Ltd., Nascens Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Organic Keedz, Poppets Baby Food, Square Foods LLC, Sun Maid Growers of California, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Upon A Farm PBC, and YUM Baby Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 125: Sun Maid Growers of California - Overview

Exhibit 126: Sun Maid Growers of California - Product / Service

Exhibit 127: Sun Maid Growers of California - Key offerings

