Frozen Bakery Additives Market Value to Hit $2.3 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The China frozen bakery additives market, from frozen biscuits & cakes application, may witness gains of up to 3% by 2025. Increasing health consciousness among people has developed a demand for healthier cookies and biscuits. A growing focus on manufacturing cookies and biscuits with reduced sugar content to decrease carbohydrate levels along with fat reduction may propel demand for natural flavors and enhancers.

The worldwide Frozen Bakery Additives Market is expected to register 6%+ CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising demand for products with a longer shelf life.

Germany's market size for oxidizing agents is likely to outdo USD 8 million in the foreseeable timeline. These agents maintain softness and elasticity of dough and enhance gluten reformation by maintaining water flow, thus easing the kneading process. These sectors may favor industry growth.

Frozen bakery additives market share is slightly fragmented with key industry precipitants includes Cargill, ADM, Puratos, DSM, Carmi Flavours and Riken Vitamin. Increasing consumption of frozen bakery has encouraged producers to innovate new technologies which can help in developing healthier products.

Global Frozen Bakery Additives Market is anticipated to cross USD 2.30 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Shifting consumer preference towards gluten-free, low calories and less carbohydrates products are anticipated to fuel frozen bakery additives market size. These products enhance structural composition along with increasing elasticity, aroma, flavors and taste which may propel product demand by 2025.

Products including oxidizing agent and emulsifiers are utilized for maintaining food stability and reducing rancidity and oxidation without compromising with flavor, texture and aroma. Preservatives used in baked products restricts fungal and pathogenic growth, thus ensuring high-quality food manufacturing, thereby stimulating frozen bakery additive market size by 2025.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 513 market data tables & 23 figures & charts from the report, "Frozen bakery additives Market By Products (Flavours and Enhancers [Natural Flavours and Enhancers, Artificial Flavours and Enhancers], Oxidizing Agents, Colorants [Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants], Enzymes, Reducing Agents [Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine, Sorbic Acid], Leavening Agents [Biological Leaveners, Chemical Leaveners], Emulsifiers [Mono,Di-glycerides & Derivatives, Lecithin, Stearoyl Lactylates] By Application (Frozen Bread, Frozen Biscuits & Cookies, Frozen Cake & Pastry, Frozen Pizza crust, Frozen Dough], Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Poland, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/frozen-bakery-additives-market

Ascorbic and sorbic acid are used in dough, donuts and pastry manufacturing owing to its property of fat and calorie reduction. Growing health awareness among consumers is likely to propel product demand due to its healthy and nutritional content. These factors may stimulate the frozen bakery additives market size in the estimated timeframe.

Frozen products are prone to oxidation due to their high inventory time, potentially causing microbial and bacterial growth which may act as a restraining factor. Consumer preference towards conventional bakery products owing to freshness, taste and aroma may affect industry profitability. The Focus on manufacturing high-quality conventionally baked products for increased shelf life and improved taste may affect frozen bakery additives price trends.

The global market size for enzymes may surpass USD 600 million by the end of 2025. Utilization of enzymes in gluten-free manufacturing of bakery products including pizza crust and dough, owing to its extended shelf life, may propel market size in the forecast timeframe.

Global frozen bakery additives market size from emulsifier is poised to witness gain at 6.5% by the end of 2025. Emulsifiers help in decreasing oxidative stress by reducing liquid-liquid interaction, favoring it for lipid reduction. It also acts as a viscosity modifier which helps in avoiding clump formation of dough, which may boost market size by the end of 2025.

