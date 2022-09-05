Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Size to Grow by USD 1.90 billion with 40% Contribution from Europe - Technavio

Sep 05, 2022, 04:35 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Frozen Breakfast Foods Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.69% during the projected period. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global frozen breakfast foods market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the frozen breakfast foods market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Dynamics
- Key Driver: The increasing launch of new products is one of the factors driving the frozen breakfast foods market growth. Nowadays, to attract more consumers and increase visibility in the market vendors are offering various types of frozen breakfast food products, backed by several new product launches. The initial launch included frozen bites, nuggets, and strips made with plants. Thus, an increase in product launches will drive market growth during the forecast period.
- Key Challenge: Frequent product recalls are one of the key factors limiting the frozen breakfast foods market growth. Product recall mainly occurs when they are found to include materials such as metal fragments, wood, and plastic. Moreover, in some cases products are recalled when they are not submitted for inspection or contain ingredients that are not mentioned in the product description. However, such product recalls may bring down the product's reputation and thereby limit the market growth.
Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- Offline: The frozen breakfast foods market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The revenue of the offline distribution channel comes from the sales of products through specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and department stores. Although the offline distribution channel is losing its market to the online channel, extensive marketing will leverage its sales at a steady rate. To gain an offline retail landscape, vendors are also implementing innovative strategies to attract their customers. Such efforts by vendors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
- Online
- Geography
- Europe: 40% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France are the key markets for frozen breakfast foods market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing per capita spending of consumers on food will facilitate the frozen breakfast foods market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
- North America
- APAC
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Vendor Analysis and Scope
The frozen breakfast foods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as introducing products, expanding their presence through M&A, and launching marketing campaigns to compete in the market. This statistical study of the frozen breakfast foods market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The frozen breakfast foods market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the frozen breakfast foods market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Frozen Breakfast Foods Market size
- Frozen Breakfast Foods Market trends
- Frozen Breakfast Foods Market industry analysis
Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen breakfast foods market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the frozen breakfast foods market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the frozen breakfast foods market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen breakfast foods market vendors
