Frozen Breakfast Foods Market size to increase by USD 2.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market growth at 7.93% CAGR expected during the forecast period, Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

26 Feb, 2024, 10:36 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen breakfast foods market size is expected to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Breakfast Foods Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Breakfast Foods Market 2023-2027

Report
Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast
period

2023-2027

Growth
momentum &
CAGR

Accelerate at a
CAGR of 7.93%

Market growth
2023-2027

USD 2,129.41
million

Market
structure

 Fragmented

YoY
growth 2022-
2023(%)

7.46

Regional
analysis

Europe, North
America, APAC,
Middle East and Africa,
and South
America

Performing
market
contribution

Europe at 40%

Key countries

US, Japan,
Germany, UK,
and France

The increasing launch of new products is notably driving the frozen breakfast foods market. However, factors such as frequent product recalls may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product type (Bakery products, Ready meals, Cereals, Snack bars, and Others ), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

Key Segment Analysis

  • The bakery product segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The retail availability of bakery products is contributing significantly to the growth of this segment. The food industry is undergoing a significant revolution due to technological advancements and changing consumer preferences in terms of both meal variety and the equipment used to create them. As a result, the increasing global popularity of frozen bakery products such as frozen cookies and pastries is driving the growth of this segment, which will further fuel the market's growth during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • Europe is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In Europe, the UK, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and Italy are some of the key countries that are significantly contributing to the growth of the frozen breakfast foods market. However, the market growth in the region is propelled by aspects such as high living standards increased adoption of a variety of frozen breakfast food, the strong brand value of the products offered in the market, and the rising per capita spending of consumers on food. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The frozen breakfast foods market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, ALPHA FOODS, Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Quirch Foods LLC, Rich Products Corp., Ruiz Food Products Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turano Baking Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Analyst Review

The global market is experiencing significant growth, driven by shifting consumer eating habits and busy working demographics. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by introducing new products such as frozen sandwiches, pizzas, toasts, and pancakes to cater to diverse preferences. With rising disposable income, consumers are increasingly opting for convenient and healthy snacking options, including organic and vegan frozen breakfast food. However, health concerns regarding additives in frozen foods persist, prompting the chemicals and materials industry to innovate packaging technology for safer consumption. Market analysis indicates a growing demand for warehousing solutions tailored to frozen breakfast food mix. Effective market segmentation and understanding consumer eating habits are crucial for sustained growth in this dynamic sector.

The market offers a plethora of opportunities driven by evolving consumer preferences. Product innovation, especially in types ranging from waffles to breakfast sandwiches, fuels growth. Packaging advancements ensure convenience and preservation. Distribution channels like supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialist retailers facilitate widespread accessibility. Varied geographies influence demand, with regional tastes dictating offerings. PEST analysis guides strategic decisions amidst changing regulations and socio-economic factors. Key developments such as technological upgrades and market expansions drive competitiveness. Organic growth strategies like product launches, approvals, and patents reinforce market presence, while inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations accelerate expansion. The future trend leans towards healthier options, reflecting shifting consumer lifestyles. Overall, the frozen breakfast foods market promises a dynamic landscape ripe for innovation and growth.

In the market, strategic developments by major players are driving growth opportunities. Import and export dynamics play a crucial role in accessing raw materials for manufacturing. Mining consumer preferences and market trends reveal lucrative opportunities for market entry strategies. To enhance market value, companies employ innovative marketing channels to reach their target audience effectively. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for implementing countermeasures against rival strategies. Major players continuously analyze raw material availability to ensure consistent product quality. With strategic entry strategies and effective marketing channels, companies capitalize on the opportunity within the frozen breakfast foods market, maximizing market value and solidifying their position as key players in the industry. View the PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

The Breakfast Food Market size is projected to increase by USD 125 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% between 2022 and 2027.  

The frozen desserts market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% between 2022 and 2027. The frozen desserts market size is forecast to increase by USD 22.09 billion. 

ToC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Landscape
  3. Sizing
  4. Historic Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Segmentations
  7. Customer Landscape
  8. Geographic Landscape
  9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  10. Vendor Landscape
  11. Vendor Analysis
  12. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.co

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Library Management Software Market size to grow by USD 390.07 million from 2022 to 2027, 1.31% YOY market growth recorded in 2023, Technavio

Library Management Software Market size to grow by USD 390.07 million from 2022 to 2027, 1.31% YOY market growth recorded in 2023, Technavio

The library management software market is expected to grow by USD 390.07 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast ...
Construction Scaffolding Rental Market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, 42% of Market Growth is Expected in APAC, Technavio

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, 42% of Market Growth is Expected in APAC, Technavio

The construction scaffolding rental market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,785.87 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.86%, according to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.