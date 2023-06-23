Frozen Desserts Global Market is Projected to Reach $137.3 Billion by 2030: Desserts in Portable and Convenient Formats to Gain More Customers

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Desserts: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Frozen Desserts estimated at US$91.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$137.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ice Cream, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$80.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Confectionary & Candies segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The Frozen Desserts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 1246 Featured) -

  • 16 Handles
  • Bassetts Ice Cream
  • Bulla Dairy Foods
  • China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd.
  • Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
  • Dairy Queen
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
  • General Mills, Inc.
  • Kellogg Company
  • Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.
  • Nestle S.A.
  • Unilever plc
  • Yili Group

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
  • At-home Consumption Products Find Favor
  • Logistic Issues Impact Production
  • Lockdown Results in Stockpiling of Frozen Desserts Resulting in Temporary Spike in Product Sales
  • Frozen Desserts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Frozen Desserts: A Prelude
  • Ice Cream
  • Segment Descriptions
  • Outlook
  • Indulgence Continues to Drive Ice cream Sales
  • COMPETITION
  • Market Share of Leading Ice cream Manufacturers: 2019

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Scoopful of Tasty, Flavorful Trends on Frozen Dessert Plate in Near Future
  • Intriguing Taste & Flavor Profiles
  • Premium and Cleaner Ingredients Find Favor Amid Guilt-free Indulgence
  • Clean Labeling Gains Momentum
  • Desserts in Portable and Convenient Formats to Gain More Customers
  • Emerging Areas Taking Frozen Dessert Consumers on an Enchanting Sojourn
  • Dairy-Free & Vegan Frozen Desserts: A Segment Gaining Unprecedented Interest
  • Manufacturers Roll Out Exciting Keto Creations
  • Customization to Emerge as a Popular Trend in Frozen Desserts Market
  • Global Ice cream Market: Laced with Distinct Trends
  • Premiumisation: The Key to Success
  • Freeze-Dried Berry Powders Helps to Stabilize Ice Cream
  • Plant based Ice Creams: A Novel Treat for Vegans
  • Health Consciousness Drives Demand for Organic Ice cream
  • Craft/Small Batches Attract Consumers
  • Snacking & Customization
  • Consumer Preferences for New Frozen Treat Options
  • Sensational Performance of Artisan Brands
  • Private Label Brands to Drive Growth for the Ice creams Market
  • Lactose Free Varieties Bolster Market Growth
  • Ice cream Manufacturers Create Better-For-You Products
  • Innovations Continue to Drive Growth
  • Ice cream Manufacturers Face Challenges to Replace Sugar
  • Protein-Loaded Ice Creams
  • Rising Popularity of Gelato
  • Growing Obese Population Drives Demand for Low-Calorie, Light Ice Creams
  • Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
  • Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
  • Megatrends Wielding Influence on the Market
  • World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
  • Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
  • Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
  • Urbanization Trend
  • World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

