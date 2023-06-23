Frozen Desserts Global Market is Projected to Reach $137.3 Billion by 2030: Desserts in Portable and Convenient Formats to Gain More Customers

23 Jun, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Desserts: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Frozen Desserts estimated at US$91.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$137.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ice Cream, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$80.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Confectionary & Candies segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Frozen Desserts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 1246 Featured) -
- 16 Handles
- Bassetts Ice Cream
- Bulla Dairy Foods
- China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd.
- Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
- Dairy Queen
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
- General Mills, Inc.
- Kellogg Company
- Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.
- Nestle S.A.
- Unilever plc
- Yili Group
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- At-home Consumption Products Find Favor
- Logistic Issues Impact Production
- Lockdown Results in Stockpiling of Frozen Desserts Resulting in Temporary Spike in Product Sales
- Frozen Desserts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Frozen Desserts: A Prelude
- Ice Cream
- Segment Descriptions
- Outlook
- Indulgence Continues to Drive Ice cream Sales
- COMPETITION
- Market Share of Leading Ice cream Manufacturers: 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Scoopful of Tasty, Flavorful Trends on Frozen Dessert Plate in Near Future
- Intriguing Taste & Flavor Profiles
- Premium and Cleaner Ingredients Find Favor Amid Guilt-free Indulgence
- Clean Labeling Gains Momentum
- Desserts in Portable and Convenient Formats to Gain More Customers
- Emerging Areas Taking Frozen Dessert Consumers on an Enchanting Sojourn
- Dairy-Free & Vegan Frozen Desserts: A Segment Gaining Unprecedented Interest
- Manufacturers Roll Out Exciting Keto Creations
- Customization to Emerge as a Popular Trend in Frozen Desserts Market
- Global Ice cream Market: Laced with Distinct Trends
- Premiumisation: The Key to Success
- Freeze-Dried Berry Powders Helps to Stabilize Ice Cream
- Plant based Ice Creams: A Novel Treat for Vegans
- Health Consciousness Drives Demand for Organic Ice cream
- Craft/Small Batches Attract Consumers
- Snacking & Customization
- Consumer Preferences for New Frozen Treat Options
- Sensational Performance of Artisan Brands
- Private Label Brands to Drive Growth for the Ice creams Market
- Lactose Free Varieties Bolster Market Growth
- Ice cream Manufacturers Create Better-For-You Products
- Innovations Continue to Drive Growth
- Ice cream Manufacturers Face Challenges to Replace Sugar
- Protein-Loaded Ice Creams
- Rising Popularity of Gelato
- Growing Obese Population Drives Demand for Low-Calorie, Light Ice Creams
- Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
- Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
- Megatrends Wielding Influence on the Market
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
