Frozen Desserts Market size is set to grow by USD 22.09 billion from 2022 to 2027; the rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles to improve the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen desserts market size is set to grow by USD 22.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing global urban population and increasing demand for convenient breakfast foods are some of the factors that drive the frozen dessert market. Consumer lifestyles and eating habits have changed significantly during the past two decades. A rapid increase in the consumption of frozen and packaged foods such as frozen desserts is driven by the rapid urbanization and consumerism. Hence, such factors drive the market during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Desserts Market 2023-2027

The frozen desserts market covers the following areas:

The report on the frozen desserts market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Frozen Desserts Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

The consumption of frozen yogurt as a functional food is an emerging trend in the frozen desserts market during the forecast period. Functional food, which contains active microbial compounds have gained popularity among consumers around the world. Furthermore, functional foods are very popular in Japan and Western countries due to the growing awareness of healthy living and adherence to healthy eating habits. Additionally, the geriatric population requires foods that are functional and can provide positive nutritional benefits to meet their age-related needs, and thus, the demand for functional foods in this consumer group is higher than in other categories. Hence, such trends fuel the market during the forecast period.

A major challenge hindering the growth of the frozen desserts market is the increasing prevalence of obesity and related diseases among consumers. Obesity causes a variety of health problems and diseases, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and joint problems, among others. For instance, adults with a BMI between 25 and 29.9 are considered overweight, and adults with a BMI greater than 30 are considered obese. Similarly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 39.80% of the adult population in the United States over the age of 20 is obese. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Frozen Desserts Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The global frozen desserts market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (gelato, frozen novelties, frozen yogurt, sherbet and sorbet, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the gelato segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Young adults looking for a refreshing snack increasingly consume gelato. Furthermore, the artisanal ice cream sector, on the other hand, is growing the fastest due to changing customer preferences toward products made with natural ingredients. Hence, this segment is expected to witness growth due to the increasing consumer spending on fast food, intensive research and development activities for the production of unique product variations, and product availability. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report



Companies Mentioned

Andros SNC

AO Molochny kombinat Stavropolskiy

Binggrae Co. Ltd.

Coolhull Farm

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

FAT Brands Inc.

Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

General Mills Inc .

. Heritage Foods Ltd.

IDMC Ltd.

Inspire Brands Inc.

Karnataka Milk Federation

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Regal Cream Products Pty Ltd.

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Unilever PLC

Yogurtland Franchising Inc.

Yasso Inc.

Vendor Offerings

Andros SNC - The company offers frozen desserts under the brands Andros Chef.

The company offers frozen desserts under the brands Andros Chef. Coolhull Farm - The company offers frozen desserts such as Paganini luxury vanilla, Paganini luxury strawberry, and Paganini luxury chocolate.

The company offers frozen desserts such as Paganini luxury vanilla, Paganini luxury strawberry, and Paganini luxury chocolate. Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - The company offers frozen desserts under the brand Swiss premium dairy, TG Lee, and Tuscan dairy farms.

The company offers frozen desserts under the brand Swiss premium dairy, TG Lee, and Tuscan dairy farms. For more insights about vendors and their offerings - Buy now!

Frozen Desserts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Andros SNC, AO Molochny kombinat Stavropolskiy, Binggrae Co. Ltd., Coolhull Farm, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., FAT Brands Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Heritage Foods Ltd., IDMC Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Karnataka Milk Federation, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Regal Cream Products Pty Ltd., Tofutti Brands Inc., Unilever PLC, Yogurtland Franchising Inc., and Yasso Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

