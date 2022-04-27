Frozen Drinks Leader Daily's® Turns Up the Chill in 2022: New Frozen Cocktails & Poptails Flavors, Celebrity 'Co-CEOS of Chill' and Merch Shop to Keep the Adult Fun on Ice All Summer Long

Reality show favorites and engaged duo Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour appointed Co-CEO's of Chill

STAMFORD, Conn., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily's®, the nation's number one brand of ready to enjoy, frozen adult beverages, is asking Americans how they want to chill this summer – pouch or pop – whether beachside, poolside, lakeside or anywhere hot and hazy where good times are enjoyed. Daily's is uniquely qualified to pose this burning question, as maker of both the nation's leading ready to drink frozen cocktail pouches, and of Poptails, the alcohol-infused freezer pops that took coolers by storm last summer, coast to coast.

Daily's new Patriotic Poptails and Spiked Snow Cones.

To help America choose, Daily's has appointed its first-ever Co-CEOs of Chill: reality show favorites and engaged duo, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour. Godwin will advocate for Pouches (she loves the huge variety), while Barbour will stump for perfect-for-him Poptails. Their campaign will be can't-miss throughout Summer 2022 across social media, and no doubt, in Americans' feeds nationwide.

There's plenty to choose from. Daily's ready to drink frozen pouches (5% ABV/10 proof) will bring all-new, throwback-style fun with Spiked Snow Cones, in Blue Raspberry and Tiger's Blood flavors, joining a family of 12 Daily's Frozen Cocktail pouch classics like Margarita, Pina Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri and Bahama Mama. Meanwhile, Daily's Poptails (6.8% ABV/13.6% proof) is going red, white and blue with an all-new Patriotic Pack, bursting with flavor in Cherry Comet, Lemon Sparkler and Blue Rocket varieties. They join Poptails' three mainstay ready-to-squeeze, alcohol-infused flavors: Strawberry, Watermelon and Green Apple.

"Just like there's no one way to chill, there are so many ways to enjoy summer with Daily's," said Ilene Bergenfield, CMO of Daily's, part of American Beverage Corporation. "As the longtime leader of portable, ready to drink frozen cocktails, we have the pulse of what people want come summertime, and that's a huge infusion of fun. Our new limited time snow cone pouch flavors, and red, white and blue Poptails, were made with good times and bold taste in mind from the start."

This summer will also see the launch of Daily's first-ever merch shop, stocked with tanks, shorts, ultra-portable cornhole sets and other made-for-chilling summer gear. A corps of influencers will reward loyal followers with other Daily's-exclusive summer items.

Daily's products are available nationwide at major supermarkets, mass merchandisers, liquor stores and other retailers where adult beverages are sold.

