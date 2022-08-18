Frozen Fish And Seafood Market, Growing Desire For Convenience to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market Vendors

Bolton Group Srl: The company offers tuna fish in olive oil or extra virgin olive oil, tuna in brine, tuna fillets, tuna salads, tuna for pasta, dressed tuna, and tuna spread under the brand name Rio Mare .

The company offers tuna fish in olive oil or extra virgin olive oil, tuna in brine, tuna fillets, tuna salads, tuna for pasta, dressed tuna, and tuna spread under the brand name . Dongwon Group: The company offers a portfolio of services such as packaging solutions and materials, construction solutions, and others through its subsidiaries Dongwon Systems, Techpack Solution, Dongwon Construction Industries, and Dongwon CNS.

The company offers a portfolio of services such as packaging solutions and materials, construction solutions, and others through its subsidiaries Dongwon Systems, Techpack Solution, Dongwon Construction Industries, and Dongwon CNS. Empresas AquaChile SA: The company offers a wide range of frozen fish and seafood such as Tilapia, Atlantic salmon, and Coho salmon.

The company offers a wide range of frozen fish and seafood such as Tilapia, Atlantic salmon, and Coho salmon. High Liner Foods ( USA ) Inc.: The company offers a wide range of frozen fish and seafood such as catfish crab, haddock, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of frozen fish and seafood such as catfish crab, haddock, and many more. Mowi ASA: The company offers frozen fish and seafood such as gutted fish, fillets, and steaks, to ready-to-eat items like smoked salmon and portioned fish.

Europe will account for 48% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for frozen fish and seafood are France, Germany, and Spain. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the markets in APAC. Over the projection period, the expansion of the frozen fish and seafood market in Europe will be aided by rising demand for fish and seafood products as a result of higher imports and exports. Buy Sample Report.

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the frozen fish and seafood market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geographic (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

The Europe region led the frozen fish and seafood market, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. Sales of frozen fish and seafood will rise throughout the projection period as a result of customers becoming more familiar with diverse varieties thanks to the expansion of retail channels in cities and regions. Download a free sample report.

Related Reports:

Sweet Biscuit Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sweet biscuit market share is expected to increase by USD 26.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%.

Salmon Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The salmon market share is expected to increase by USD 5.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%.

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 24.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.61 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 48% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, China, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bolton Group Srl, Dongwon Group, Empresas AquaChile SA, High Liner Foods (USA) Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Thai Union Group PCL, and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bolton Group Srl

Exhibit 43: Bolton Group Srl - Overview



Exhibit 44: Bolton Group Srl - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Bolton Group Srl - Key offerings

10.4 Dongwon Group

Exhibit 46: Dongwon Group - Overview



Exhibit 47: Dongwon Group - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Dongwon Group - Key offerings

10.5 Empresas AquaChile SA

Exhibit 49: Empresas AquaChile SA - Overview



Exhibit 50: Empresas AquaChile SA - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Empresas AquaChile SA - Key offerings

10.6 High Liner Foods ( USA ) Inc.

) Inc. Exhibit 52: High Liner Foods ( USA ) Inc. - Overview

) Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: High Liner Foods ( USA ) Inc. - Business segments

) Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: High Liner Foods ( USA ) Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Maruha Nichiro Corp.

Exhibit 55: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Mowi ASA

Exhibit 59: Mowi ASA - Overview



Exhibit 60: Mowi ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Mowi ASA - Key News



Exhibit 62: Mowi ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Mowi ASA - Segment focus

10.9 Nomad Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 67: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Premium Brands Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 68: Premium Brands Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Premium Brands Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Premium Brands Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Premium Brands Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Thai Union Group PCL

Exhibit 72: Thai Union Group PCL - Overview



Exhibit 73: Thai Union Group PCL - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Thai Union Group PCL - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Thai Union Group PCL - Segment focus

10.12 Zone Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology



Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom:https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/frozen-fish-and-seafoodmarket

SOURCE Technavio