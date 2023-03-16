Frozen fish and seafood market size to increase by USD 28.58 billion between 2022 and 2027; The growing desire for convenience food will drive the growth | Impact of US Bank Failures 2023- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen fish and seafood market size is forecast to grow by USD 28.58 billion between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing desire for convenience food. The increasingly hectic lifestyles are favoring ready-to-eat meals, which can reduce prep, cooking, and cleanup time. Convenience is often a key factor that frozen seafood suppliers consider to increase consumer relevance, as the majority of consumers look for convenience when choosing packaged products. Common whitefish species used as convenience food products are walleye, Alaskan pollock, and pangasius. Moreover, frozen fish and seafood vendors offer convenience in terms of handling and preparation and provide a broad range of options in terms of flavors and recipes and also in desired portions or sizes. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Take action now and gain valuable insights into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report. – Talk to us

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2023-2027

Market Segmentation

By end-user , the market is segmented into the food processing industry, food service provider, retail and household, and animal feed and pet food. The growth of the food processing industry segment will be significant over the forecast period. Food processors continue to adopt processing technologies, new product developments, and sustainability practices to meet the growing demand for high-quality, sustainable fish products. Such developments are driving the food processing industry segment and boosting market growth during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into the food processing industry, food service provider, retail and household, and animal feed and pet food. The growth of the will be significant over the forecast period. Food processors continue to adopt processing technologies, new product developments, and sustainability practices to meet the growing demand for high-quality, sustainable fish products. Such developments are driving the food processing industry segment and boosting market growth during the forecast period. By distribution channe l, the market is segmented into offline and online. The growth of the offline segment will be significant over the forecast period. Vendors are looking to boost offline sales by expanding their stores to multiple locations. Companies can increase revenue and serve all consumer categories through expansion in regions such as APAC and MEA. With the growth of retail channels in different regions, customers have become accustomed to different types of frozen food. This is expected to increase revenue during the forecast period.

l, the market is segmented into offline and online. The growth of the will be significant over the forecast period. Vendors are looking to boost offline sales by expanding their stores to multiple locations. Companies can increase revenue and serve all consumer categories through expansion in regions such as APAC and MEA. With the growth of retail channels in different regions, customers have become accustomed to different types of frozen food. This is expected to increase revenue during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa. The growth of the Europe market will be significant over the forecast period. Increasing consumer health awareness and healthy lifestyle trends in Europe have increased the demand for frozen food in the region. Consumers across Europe are becoming increasingly aware of the many health benefits of seafood such as tuna and salmon. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Frozen fish and seafood market – Vendor Analysis

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Austevoll Seafood ASA, FaroeseSeafood.com, Freiremar SA, Grieg Seafood ASA, Lee Fish, Lee Fishing Company, Metro Seafood Ltd., Midseas Ltd., Mowi, Nutreco N.V., Ocean Fresh Seafood, Pescafresh, Seattle Fish Co., Tassal Group, Tesco Plc, Trident Seafoods Corp., Tropic Star Seafood Inc., True World Foods LLC, Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd., and Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd.

The frozen fish and seafood market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Austevoll Seafood ASA - The company offers frozen fish and seafood such as salmon.

- The company offers frozen fish and seafood such as salmon. FaroeseSeafood.com - The company offers frozen fish and seafood such as shellfish.

The company offers frozen fish and seafood such as shellfish. Lee Fishing Company - The company offers frozen fish and seafood such as raw and cooked prawns.

The company offers frozen fish and seafood such as raw and cooked prawns. Metro Seafood Ltd. - The company offers frozen fish and seafood such as white fish, Salmon, and Tuna.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by including the growing desire for convenience. Another factor driving the growth of the market is the demand for processed seafood. In addition, the increasing prominence of land-based fish farming will also increase the market growth. However, stiff competition from fresh and canned fish and seafood will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the frozen fish and seafood market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why Buy

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this frozen fish and seafood market report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the frozen fish and seafood market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, APAC, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen fish and seafood market vendors.

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.17 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 48% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Austevoll Seafood ASA, FaroeseSeafood.com, Freiremar SA, Grieg Seafood ASA, Lee Fish, Lee Fishing Company, Metro Seafood Ltd., Midseas Ltd., Mowi, Nutreco N.V., Ocean Fresh Seafood, Pescafresh, Seattle Fish Co., Tassal Group, Tesco Plc, Trident Seafoods Corp., Tropic Star Seafood Inc., True World Foods LLC, Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd., and Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

