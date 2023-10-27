Frozen Fish and Seafood Market to grow by USD 28.58 billion from 2022 to 2027, The food processing industry segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen fish and seafood market size is expected to grow by USD 28.58 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period. The growing desire for convenience is notably driving the frozen fish and seafood market. However, factors such as stiff competition from fresh and canned fish and seafood may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (Food processing industry, Food service provider, Retail and household, and Animal feed and pet food), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The food processing industry segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the food processing industry segment in the market involves the production and distribution of frozen fish and seafood products, such as fish fillets, shrimp, surimi, and crab meat. The food processing industry is a significant contributor to the growth of the market. It transforms raw fish and seafood into convenient and ready-to-eat products for consumers. Therefore such factors are driving the food processing industry segment, which, in turn, will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to account for 48% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of organic frozen fish and seafood also aids demands in the market's growth as Europe continues to be the largest consumer of Atlantic salmon and shrimp. Moreover, the rising health awareness among consumers and the healthy living trend in the region have augmented the demand for frozen fish and seafood in this region. Consumers across the region are largely becoming conscious of the various health advantages of seafood, such as tuna and salmon. For instance, the bluefin and albacore species of tune are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids that help in the proper functioning of the immune, cardiovascular, and endocrine systems. Tuna is also an incredible source of protein that helps maintain bone mineral density and improve metabolic health. Therefore such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The frozen fish and seafood market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Austevoll Seafood ASA, FaroeseSeafood.com, Freiremar SA, Grieg Seafood ASA, Lee Fish, Lee Fishing Company, Metro Seafood Ltd., Midseas Ltd., Mowi, Nutreco N.V., Ocean Fresh Seafood, Pescafresh, Seattle Fish Co., Tassal Group, Tesco Plc, Trident Seafoods Corp., Tropic Star Seafood Inc., True World Foods LLC, Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd., and Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd.

