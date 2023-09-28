Frozen Food Cold Chains Market size to increase by USD 214.02 billion during 2022-2027, Growing demand for convenience food to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen food cold chains market size is expected to grow by USD 214.02 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 17.36% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Refrigerated warehouse and Refrigerated transportation), Product (Frozen meat fish and seafood, Frozen fruits and vegetables, Frozen ready meals, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for convenience food drives the frozen food cold chains market. As a result of their hectic lifestyle, consumers increasingly prefer ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, which can have a significant impact on the cooking time for food and the clean-up time. The convenience of frozen food attracts consumers as they are consistently seeking convenience when opting for packaged food products. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the frozen food cold chain market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Food Cold Chains Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the frozen food cold chains market: Americold Realty Trust Inc., Burris Logistics Co., Celcius Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., ColdEX Ltd., Coldman Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Conestoga Cold Storage, Congebec Logistics Inc., DSV AS, Interstate Cold Storage Inc., Kraftverkehr Nagel SE and Co. KG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Penske Corp., Seafrigo Group, Stockhabo, Trenton Cold Storage, VersaCold Logistics Services, and Tippmann Group

Frozen Food Cold Chains Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 16.34% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The rapid penetration of e-commerce boosting market growth is an emerging frozen food cold chains market trend.

boosting market growth is an emerging frozen food cold chains market trend. The growing internet penetration results in rapid growth in e-commerce businesses across the world.

Furthermore, factors such as an increase in demand for convenient shopping, ease of searching for products, and attractive deals and special offers on frozen food products also boost the growth of online shopping.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the frozen food cold chain market during the forecast period.

Challenge

Health risks associated with the consumption of frozen food challenge the growth of the frozen food cold chains market.

challenge the growth of the frozen food cold chains market. Processing and storing frozen foods at low temperatures is important to avoid spoilage and increase their shelf life.

Healthy ingredients are often substituted by low-cost food alternatives by frozen food manufacturers.

But daily consumption of frozen foods can lead to diseases. The health issues include kidney disease, diabetes, dementia, and obesity as well as increased chances for high blood pressure and other chronic health problems.

Hence, such factors hinder the growth of the frozen food cold chain market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The refrigerated warehouse segment is significant during the forecast period. A cold storage facility where temperature-controlled products, including meat, dairy products, and pharmaceutical products, are stored to prevent them from spoiling is considered a refrigerated warehouse. The rising demand for refrigerated warehouses and transportation facilities is due to an increase in the import and export of temperature-sensitive food products. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the refrigerated warehouse segment during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample

Frozen Food Cold Chains Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 214.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Americold Realty Trust Inc., Burris Logistics Co., Celcius Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., ColdEX Ltd., Coldman Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Conestoga Cold Storage, Congebec Logistics Inc., DSV AS, Interstate Cold Storage Inc., Kraftverkehr Nagel SE and Co. KG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Penske Corp., Seafrigo Group, Stockhabo, Trenton Cold Storage, VersaCold Logistics Services, and Tippmann Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio