Frozen Food Market in Europe to Grow by USD 36.76 bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The frozen food market in Europe report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the growing number of M&A as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The frozen food market in Europe covers the following areas:

Frozen Food Market In Europe Sizing

Frozen Food Market In Europe Forecast

Frozen Food Market In Europe Analysis

Some Companies Mentioned

Dr August Oetker KG

FRoSTA AG

Iceland Foods Ltd.

McCain Foods Ltd.

Nestle SA

Nomad Foods Ltd.

Orkla ASA

Quirch Foods LLC

Smithfield Foods Inc

William Jackson Food Group

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Frozen Yogurt Market: The frozen yogurt market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Now

The frozen yogurt market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Frozen Fish and Seafood Market: The frozen fish and seafood market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Now

Frozen Food Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 36.76 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 10.91 Regional analysis Western Europe and Eastern Europe Performing market contribution Western Europe at 75% Key consumer countries Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dr August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, Iceland Foods Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Quirch Foods LLC, Smithfield Foods Inc, and William Jackson Food Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio