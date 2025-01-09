Frozen Food Market in Europe to grow by USD 62.5 Billion (2025-2029), driven by rising demand for vegan frozen food, AI-powered market insights - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The frozen food market in europe size is estimated to grow by USD 62.5 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen food is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of private-label frozen foods. However, distribution challenges and cold storage for frozen foods poses a challenge. Key market players include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., ARYZTA AG, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., CONGELADOS CIENTOCINCO, S.L., Dr. August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, General Mills Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd., Iceland Frozen Foods, JBS SA, Lantmannen Unibake International, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, The Kraft Heinz Co., THIS.CO, Tyson Foods Inc., and ULTRACONGELADOS VIRTO, SAU.

Frozen Food Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period - Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 62.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.9 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries Italy, Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., ARYZTA AG, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., CONGELADOS CIENTOCINCO, S.L., Dr. August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, General Mills Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd., Iceland Frozen Foods, JBS SA, Lantmannen Unibake International, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, The Kraft Heinz Co., THIS.CO, Tyson Foods Inc., and ULTRACONGELADOS VIRTO, SAU

Market Driver

The European frozen food market is witnessing significant trends, with consumers prioritizing fresh alternatives and sustainability. Food waste reduction is a key focus, as retailers and manufacturers adopt cost-effective sourcing and cold chain infrastructure. E-commerce is growing, offering convenience for time-strapped consumers. International cuisines and culinary experiences are popular, but food safety and contamination risk remain concerns. Sustainability goals drive demand for locally sourced produce and farm-to-table offerings, while premiumization and convenience fuel growth in ready-to-cook meals and frozen vegetable consumption. Plant-based alternatives and health and wellness trends are also shaping the market. In the packaged food realm, nutritional value and additives are under scrutiny. Frozen foods cater to various segments, including contract catering, food service Europe, and food service industry. Frozen seafood, potatoes, soups, and fruits and vegetables are popular categories. Frozen food manufacturing involves crystalline ice, freeze-concentrated solids, and solutes, with melting temperature and glass transition temperature influencing mechanical qualities and shelf life. Per capita income, health consciousness, and dual income households drive demand for ready meals, take-out, and pre-prepared meals. Meanwhile, the frozen food industry faces challenges in food preservation and quick-freezing techniques, with quality control procedures and cooking instructions essential for maintaining freshness. Cost remains a factor, with frozen foods offering cost-effective alternatives to fresh produce and fast food. Overall, the European frozen food market is diverse, encompassing pork, beef, and frozen desserts like ice cream, bakery goods, and French fries. It's a dynamic industry that continues to evolve with consumer preferences and technological advancements.

Retailers in Europe are increasingly focusing on private-label frozen food products as a significant growth area. Excluding ice cream, which comprises approximately one-quarter of the frozen food category's share in convenience stores, leaves a substantial portion for other items like meat, vegetables, and dairy. To boost sales, retailers allocate more shelf space for their private-label brands and offer in-store promotions. Some private-label brands are transitioning to eco-friendly packaging, such as paper trays, to minimize plastic usage. For instance, Coop Switzerland introduced its line of frozen food products in paper trays in 2020.

Market Challenges

The European frozen food market faces several challenges. Consumers seek fresh alternatives, leading to increased demand for locally sourced produce and farm-to-table offerings. Food waste is a concern, making sustainability goals crucial. E-commerce growth drives convenience, with international cuisines and culinary experiences gaining popularity. Contamination risk and food safety are top priorities, requiring strict quality control procedures and cold chain infrastructure. Processed foods, including frozen vegetables, face criticism for nutritional value and additives. Cost-effective sourcing and transportation are essential for profitability. The raw material and retail segments are key players, with health and wellness, plant-based alternatives, and premiumization driving trends. Frozen food includes various categories like pork, beef, frozen seafood, potatoes, soups, fruits, and vegetables. Ready meals, take-out, and pre-prepared meals are popular. Frozen desserts, bakery goods, and ice cream are also significant. The food service industry, including catering services, uses frozen food extensively. Technological advancements, such as quick-freezing techniques and freeze-concentrated solids, improve mechanical qualities, shelf life, and cooking instructions. Per capita income, fast food, and bakery goods influence market dynamics. Consumer health consciousness and dual income households fuel demand for convenience and time-saving options.

The European frozen food market faces significant challenges in distribution and cold storage, which could limit growth during the forecast period. Eastern European countries, including Romania , Bulgaria , Hungary , and Ukraine , lack adequate refrigerated transportation and cold storage facilities. Vendors depend on cold chain logistics providers to ensure proper handling of frozen food products, which must be stored at zero degrees Fahrenheit for quality preservation. Insufficient cold storage warehousing options in certain areas may hinder market players' ability to effectively distribute and sell their products.

Segment Overview

This frozen food market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Frozen ready meals

2.2 Frozen fish and seafood

2.3 Frozen meat and poultry

2.4 Frozen fruits and vegetables

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Offline- The European frozen food market primarily relies on supermarkets and hypermarkets as its main sales outlets, with offline distribution remaining the dominant channel. These retailers offer a wide range of frozen food products, including fruits, vegetables, ready meals, meat, and seafood. The European market has seen a trend towards premiumization, with consumers preferring high-quality, all-natural, and organic frozen food items. In response, supermarkets and hypermarkets have expanded their selection of premium offerings. However, frozen food products are also sold in convenience stores, discount retailers, and neighborhood grocers, catering to regional tastes and preferences. For instance, Iceland Frozen Foods and a food warehouse exclusively launched the Del Monte frozen fruit range in 2021, featuring 11 varieties of fresh fruits. Despite the rise of online shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers still prefer physically inspecting products before buying, ensuring the offline segment's continued dominance and market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The European frozen food market is experiencing in demand due to several factors. Consumers are increasingly seeking fresh alternatives to fresh produce, particularly in the realm of raw vegetables and fruits, to minimize food waste in their households. Sustainability goals are driving the growth of the frozen food industry, as consumers look for eco-friendly options that reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation and storage of fresh produce. Convenience is another significant factor, with busy consumers turning to frozen foods for their ease and long shelf life. International cuisines are gaining popularity, leading to an increase in demand for frozen ethnic dishes. However, contamination risk remains a concern, with consumers demanding high standards of food safety and quality. Frozen food production involves the use of crystalline ice and freeze-concentrated solvents, which can affect the melting temperature, glass transition temperature, and mechanical qualities of the final product. The per capita income in Europe varies, influencing the demand for frozen foods across different markets. E-commerce, convenience stores, specialty stores, and e-commerce platforms are key channels for frozen food sales, while service providers and internet penetration play a crucial role in enabling online sales. Smartphone development is also transforming the frozen food industry, with consumers using mobile devices to research products, compare prices, and make purchases online. Overall, the European frozen food market is a dynamic and evolving industry, driven by consumer preferences, sustainability goals, and technological advancements.

Market Research Overview

The European frozen food market is experiencing in demand due to several factors. Consumers are increasingly seeking fresh alternatives to fresh produce, particularly in the realm of fruits and vegetables, to reduce food waste. Sustainability goals are driving the market, with a focus on locally sourced produce and farm-to-table practices. Convenience is a major factor, with e-commerce platforms and delivery services making it easier than ever to access frozen foods. International cuisines are also gaining popularity, offering consumers a culinary experience from the comfort of their homes. However, contamination risk and food safety are key concerns, with strict quality control procedures and cold chain infrastructure essential for maintaining the integrity of frozen foods. The packaged food realm is seeing a shift towards healthier options, with a focus on nutritional value and the reduction of additives. Premiumization is another trend, with consumers willing to pay more for high-quality, gourmet frozen meals and desserts. The raw material segment is diverse, with offerings ranging from frozen vegetables and fruits to meats, seafood, and bakery goods. Cost-effective sourcing and transportation are crucial for keeping prices competitive. The retail segment is dominated by convenience stores and specialty stores, with e-commerce platforms and service providers also playing a significant role. The food service industry is a major consumer of frozen foods, with contract catering and food service Europe utilizing frozen ready meals and frozen soups for their operations. Frozen foods offer a solution for health-conscious consumers seeking convenience and time-saving options. Plant-based alternatives are gaining popularity, particularly in the meat segment, with frozen pork, beef, and chicken alternatives on the rise. Frozen foods are also a staple in the fast food industry, with frozen fries, burgers, pizzas, and wedges a common sight on menus. Ice cream and frozen bakery items are also popular choices for consumers, particularly in the dual income households and among those with a sweet tooth. The European frozen food market is expected to continue growing, driven by consumer demand for convenience, healthier options, and international cuisines, as well as the increasing popularity of plant-based alternatives and premiumization. The market is also expected to benefit from advancements in freezing technologies, such as quick-freezing techniques and freeze-concentrated solids, which improve the mechanical qualities and shelf life of frozen foods.

