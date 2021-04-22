Frozen Food Market in Europe to Reach USD 36.76 Billion and Register at a Decelerating CAGR of over 6%|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Dr August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, Iceland Foods Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Quirch Foods LLC, Smithfield Foods Inc, and William Jackson Food Group are some of the major market participants. The growing number of M&A in the market will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Frozen Food Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

The frozen food market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

o Frozen Ready Meals

o Frozen Fish and Seafood

o Frozen Meat and Poultry

o Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

o Others

o Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

Frozen Food Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the frozen food market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Dr. August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, Iceland Foods Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Quirch Foods LLC, Smithfield Foods Inc, and William Jackson Food Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Frozen Food Market in Europe size

size Frozen Food Market in Europe trends

trends Frozen Food Market in Europe industry analysis

The growing number of M&A in the market is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, distribution challenges may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the frozen food market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Frozen Food Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.

Detailed information on factors that will assist the frozen food market growth in Europe during the next five years.

during the next five years. Estimation of the frozen food market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market.

and its contribution to the parent market. Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

The growth of the frozen food market in Europe .

. Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the frozen food market vendors in Europe .

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dr August Oetker KG

FRoSTA AG

Iceland Foods Ltd.

McCain Foods Ltd.

Nestle SA

Nomad Foods Ltd.

Orkla ASA

Quirch Foods LLC

Smithfield Foods Inc

William Jackson Food Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

