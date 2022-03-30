Frozen Food Market Size in Europe to grow by USD 36.76 bn | Technavio

Frozen Food Market in Europe: Driver

The growing number of M&A in the market is driving the growth of the frozen food market in Europe. Large players in the market acquire smaller players to gain access to new products and innovative technologies at a lower cost. Vendors also engage in M&A activities to expand their geographical presence and increase market share. For instance, in January 2021, Nomad Foods announced that it had completed its previously announced acquisition of Findus Switzerland, a producer of frozen food from Froneri International Ltd. In June 2019, Iceland Foods Ltd, a frozen food supermarket chain, announced that it would open 50 new retail outlets in the UK.

Frozen Food Market in Europe: Vendor Analysis

The report offers information on several market vendors, including Dr August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, Iceland Foods Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Quirch Foods LLC, Smithfield Foods Inc, and William Jackson Food Group among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Dr August Oetker KG - The company offers ready to bake pizza, cakes, desserts and other products.

FRoSTA AG - The company offers frozen fish, stir-fried vegetables, burger patties and other products.

Iceland Foods Ltd. - The company offers battered and breaded fish, natural fillets and other products.

McCain Foods Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of potato products and appetizers through the brand McCain foods, chilled potato products through the brand CelaVita and other products.

Nestle SA - The company offers Hotpockets, a frozen sandwich; Stouffer, frozen entrées and side dishes, and other products.

Frozen Food Market In Europe: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the market has been segmented into frozen ready meals, frozen fish and seafood, frozen meat and poultry, frozen fruits and vegetables, and others. The frozen ready meals segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for frozen ready meals among consumers is attributed to the convenience that they offer.

By geography, the market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Eastern Europe.

The convenience factor associated with frozen foods (easy and quick to prepare) will drive the frozen food market growth in Western Europe during the forecast period.

Frozen Food Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 36.76 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 10.91 Regional analysis Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Dr August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, Iceland Foods Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Quirch Foods LLC, Smithfield Foods Inc, and William Jackson Food Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

