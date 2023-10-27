Frozen Food Market to grow by USD 132.77 billion from 2022 to 2027; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG and Conagra Brands Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen food market is estimated to grow by USD 132.77 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.73%. The frozen food market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer frozen food market are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, General Mills Inc., Hanover Foods, J.R. Simplot Co., JBS SA, Kellogg Co., Lantmannen Unibake International, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., PNW Veg Co. LLC dba NORPAC, Smith Frozen Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, Vandemoortele NV, and Wawona Frozen Foods Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Food Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers frozen food such as frozen vegetables, noodles, gyoza, and cooked rice dishes.

Aryzta AG - The company offers frozen food such as bread, roll and bun, patisserie, and savory snacks.

Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers frozen food such as voila garlic chicken, voila beef lo mein, lasagna with meat sauce oven bake meal, and chicken taco oven bake meal.

The company offers frozen food such as voila garlic chicken, voila beef lo mein, lasagna with meat sauce oven bake meal, and chicken taco oven bake meal. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is Europe.

Impactful driver- Expansion of retail stores offering frozen food

Key Trend - Technological innovations

Major Challenges - Health risks associated with the consumption of frozen ready meals

Market Segmentation

By Product Type, the frozen ready meals segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment comprises frozen pizza, frozen pasta, frozen croissants, frozen Asian meals, frozen rice bowls, and frozen noodle bowls, among other products. The convenience and the shorter time needed for the preparation of meals make them a convenient choice for consumers. However, frozen food is often high in sulfur content, and its consumption may lead to an increase in blood pressure. It can also be reheated.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Frozen Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.23 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

