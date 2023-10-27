Frozen Food Market to grow by USD 132.77 billion from 2022 to 2027; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG and Conagra Brands Inc., and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

27 Oct, 2023, 14:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen food market is estimated to grow by USD 132.77 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.73%. The frozen food market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer frozen food market are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, General Mills Inc., Hanover Foods, J.R. Simplot Co., JBS SA, Kellogg Co., Lantmannen Unibake International, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., PNW Veg Co. LLC dba NORPAC, Smith Frozen Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, Vandemoortele NV, and Wawona Frozen Foods Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Food Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Food Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers frozen food such as frozen vegetables, noodles, gyoza, and cooked rice dishes.
  • Aryzta AG - The company offers frozen food such as bread, roll and bun, patisserie, and savory snacks.
  • Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers frozen food such as voila garlic chicken, voila beef lo mein, lasagna with meat sauce oven bake meal, and chicken taco oven bake meal.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is Europe.  Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Expansion of retail stores offering frozen food
  • Key Trend - Technological innovations
  • Major Challenges - Health risks associated with the consumption of frozen ready meals

 Market Segmentation

  • By Product Type, the frozen ready meals segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment comprises frozen pizza, frozen pasta, frozen croissants, frozen Asian meals, frozen rice bowls, and frozen noodle bowls, among other products. The convenience and the shorter time needed for the preparation of meals make them a convenient choice for consumers. However, frozen food is often high in sulfur content, and its consumption may lead to an increase in blood pressure. It can also be reheated.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Related Reports:
The US - frozen pizza market size is projected to increase by USD 2,145.77 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027.

The frozen breakfast foods market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,129.41 million. 

Frozen Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.23

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Sports Equipment Market size to grow by USD 60.3 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

Sports Equipment Market size to grow by USD 60.3 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

The sports equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 60.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.43%. The sports equipment market is...
Liquid Smoke Market size to grow by USD 23.4 million from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

Liquid Smoke Market size to grow by USD 23.4 million from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

The liquid smoke market is estimated to grow by USD 23.4 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.68%. The liquid smoke market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.