Frozen Food Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 3.13 Billion in APAC: By Product (ready to eat products, meat poultry and seafood, fruits and vegetables, frozen desserts, and others) and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022-2026)

Vendor Landscape

The frozen food packaging market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amcor Plc- The company offers frozen food packaging products such as Amcor P-Plus films for packaging fresh fruit.

The company offers frozen food packaging products such as Amcor P-Plus films for packaging fresh fruit. Ball Corp.- The company offers frozen food packaging products such as Regular Mouth Jars, Wide Mouth Jars, and Smooth Side Jars.

The company offers frozen food packaging products such as Regular Mouth Jars, Wide Mouth Jars, and Smooth Side Jars. EasyPak LLC- The company offers frozen food packaging products such as Fresh-Pak crystal-clear plastic packaging containers.

Download Report to know about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.00% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.09 Regional analysis China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Rest of APAC Performing market contribution China at 42% Key consumer countries China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., EasyPak LLC, Genpak LLC, Graham Packaging Co., Pactiv LLC, Placon Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Pak Group, and The West Rock group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC

Market Driver:

Rising global fresh meat consumption:



Fresh meat accounts for the highest share of the total demand for meat products. APAC and Europe are projected to witness positive growth. The substitution of red meat with leaner meat in North America and Western Europe has increased the consumption rate of pork and poultry. Compared with all other types of meats, poultry is expected to witness a higher consumption rate. Growth in the global consumption of meat proteins is projected to increase by 14% by 2030 compared to the base period average of 2018-2020, driven largely by income and population growth. Rising health consciousness is a major reason that will increase poultry consumption across the world. Such concerns will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Growing use of biodegradable packaging techniques:



The growing use of biodegradable packaging techniques is one of the key trends contributing to the frozen food packaging market growth in APAC . For instance, Amcor's subsidiary, Bemis, has introduced an environment-sustainable packaging named Bemis EZ Peel for meat packaging. This product reduces the packaging material by 43% and provides an 83% reduction in freight volume and fuel consumption during transportation. Similarly, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV ( Clondalkin Group), a Europe -based vendor that supplies packaging films across the world, has a separate product segment for biodegradable films. It offers biodegradable and compostable packaging films for various food and frozen food packaging applications, such as meat, fruits, vegetable, and poultry packaging. Such techniques are driving the market growth.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Ready to eat products:



The frozen food packaging market share growth in APAC by the ready-to-eat products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The ready-to-eat products segment captured the highest share of the frozen food packaging market in APAC in 2021. This is attributed to the changing consumer preferences for the consumption of healthy food coupled with the rising need for a healthy nutritional profile of the young population in the APAC country such as India. In addition, a rise in the disposable income of consumers, coupled with the increasing working population in APAC countries, is expected to drive the growth of the ready-to-eat product segment and significantly the frozen food packaging market during the forecast period.

Meat poultry and seafood



Fruits and vegetables



Frozen desserts



Others

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Our Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC Report Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

42% of the market's growth will originate from China during the forecast period. China is the key market for frozen food packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and India.

The large population and urbanization will facilitate the frozen food packaging market growth in China over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen food packaging market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen food packaging market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen food packaging market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen food packaging market vendors in APAC

Related Reports:

Cook-In Bag Market by End-user, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cook-in bag market share is expected to increase by USD 163.46 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Plastic Films Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The plastic films market share is expected to increase by USD 66.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Industry innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Ready to eat products

Meat, poultry and seafood

Fruits and vegetables

Frozen desserts

Others

Exhibit 21: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product

5.3 Ready to eat products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Ready to eat products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Ready to eat products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Meat, poultry and seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Meat, poultry and seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Meat, poultry and seafood - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Frozen desserts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Product

5.9 Overview

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

6. Geographic Landscape

6.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

China

Japan

India

South Korea (Republic of Korea)

(Republic of Korea) Rest of APAC

Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison

6.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

7. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

7.1 Market drivers

7.1.1 Rising global fresh meat consumption

7.1.2 Rising adoption of ready to eat product packaging

7.1.3 Rising demand for plastic films in frozen food packaging

7.2 Market challenges

7.2.1Stringent regulations for sustainable packaging

7.2.2 Environmental effect of plastic packaging

7.2.3 Fluctuating polymer prices

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

7.3 Market trends

7.3.1 Growing use of biodegradable packaging techniques

7.3.2 Recyclable packaging materials

7.3.3 Growing market consolidation in the global packaging industry

8. Vendor Landscape

8.1 Competitive scenario

8.2 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

8.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry risks

9. Vendor Analysis

9.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

9.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

9.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 54: Amcor Plc - Overview

Exhibit 55: Amcor Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Amcor Plc. - Key news

Exhibit 57: Amcor Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

9.4 Ball Corp.

Exhibit 59: Ball Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Ball Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Ball Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 62: Ball Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Ball Corp. - Segment focus

9.5 EasyPak LLC

Exhibit 64: EasyPak LLC - Overview

Exhibit 65: EasyPak LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 65: EasyPak LLC - Key news

Exhibit 66: EasyPak LLC - Key offerings

9.6 Genpak LLC

Exhibit 67: Genpak LLC - Overview

Exhibit 68: Genpak LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Genpak LLC - Key offerings

9.7 Graham Packaging Co.

Exhibit 70: Graham Packaging Co. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Graham Packaging Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 72: Graham Packaging Co. - Key offerings

9.8 Pactiv LLC

Exhibit 73: Pactiv LLC - Overview

Exhibit 74: Pactiv LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Pactiv LLC - Key offerings

9.9 Placon Corp.

Exhibit 76: Placon Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Placon Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 78: Placon Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 79: Placon Corp. - Key offerings

9.10 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 80: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Sonoco Products Co.- Key news

Exhibit 83: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

9.11 Tetra Pak Group

Exhibit 85: Tetra Pak Group - Overview

Exhibit 86: Tetra Pak Group - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Tetra Pak Group- Key news

Exhibit 88: Tetra Pak Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: Tetra Pak Group - Segment focus

9.12 The West Rock group

Exhibit 90: The West Rock group - Overview

Exhibit 91: The West Rock group - Business segments

Exhibit 92: The West Rock group - Key news

Exhibit 93: The West Rock group - Key offerings

Exhibit 94: The West Rock group - Segment focus

10. Appendix

10.1 Scope of the report

10.1.1 Market definition

10.1.2 Objective

10.1.3 Notes and caveats

10.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

10.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology

Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 98: Information sources

10.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio