Frozen Foods Market in India 2022-2027: Featuring Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Venky's (India)

The frozen food market, which comprises chilled fruits and vegetables, snacks, meat, poultry and seafood, and ready-to-cook meals, has grown significantly in recent years.

As frozen products require little time and effort for cooking, the growing consumer preference for convenience foods indirectly supports the increasing demand for frozen products. Some of the key players that operate in this market are Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Venky's (India) Ltd.



Market insights:



The frozen food market in India was valued at INR 124.06 Bn in 2021. It is expected to reach INR 309.07 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~16.27% during the 2022 - 2027 forecast period. As frozen products require little time and effort for cooking, the growing consumer preference for convenience foods indirectly supports the increasing demand for frozen products.

The demand for ready-to-eat food products is rising rapidly owing to the notable shift in dietary habits among consumers, thus catalyzing the demand for frozen food products. Besides this, rapid urbanization is contributing significantly toward improved living standards and rising income, which is influencing the affordability of frozen food products to a great extent.



Segment insights:



Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into retailers, food service providers, and export. Export accounts for the largest share of the revenue, followed by food service providers and retailers in 2021.

The food service business was severely impacted due to COVID-19 in 2020, and the second and third quarter of 2021. Retailers is the fastest-growing segment because the demand for packaged French fries, burgers, and chicken snacks has picked up amid the pandemic.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Global frozen foods market - Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2027e)

4.2. Frozen foods market in India - Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2027e)



Chapter 5: Market segmentation

5.1. Frozen food market in India - Segmentation

5.1.1. India frozen foods market share based on sales channel (2021 and 2027e)



Chapter 6: Porter's Five Forces analysis

6.1. Porter's five forces analysis



Chapter 7: Impact of COVID-19

7.1 Launch of frozen food brands during the pandemic

7.2. Impact on stakeholders

7.2.1. Consumers

7.2.2. Frozen food manufacturers

7.2.3. Government

7.3. Changes ahead



Chapter 8: Market influencers

8.1. Market drivers

8.2. Market challenges



Chapter 9: Competitive landscape



Chapter 10: Recent developments

10.1. Recent developments



Chapter 11: Appendix

11.1. Research methodology

11.2. About the Publisher

11.3. Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Apex Frozen Foods Limited

Godrej Agrovet Limited

ITC Limited

Venky's ( India ) Limited

Capricorn Food Products India Limited

HyFun Frozen Foods Private Limited

Innovative Foods Limited

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Private Limited

Top Fresh International Private Limited

McCain Foods ( India ) Private Limited

