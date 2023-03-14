Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Global Market to Reach $32.7 Billion by 2030: Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Mar 14, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables estimated at US$26.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Frozen Vegetables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.6% CAGR and reach US$29.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Frozen Fruits segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Frozen Fruits and Vegetables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured) -
- Ardo NV
- Bonduelle Group
- Findus Sverige AB
- General Mills Inc.
- Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.
- McCain Foods Limited
- Mirelite Mirsa Zrt.
- Pinnacle Foods Inc.
- Simplot Food Group
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Vivartia S.A.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Frozen Fruits and Veggies: Locking Nutrients and Freshness of Produce through Freezing Technique
- Recent Market Activity
- Frozen Vegetables Dominate the Market
- Frozen Fruits Market: Convenience & All-Season Availability Fosters Demand
- Developed Markets Dominate, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
- Economy and Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market - A Perspective
- Product Innovations and Growing Consumer Awareness Signals Opportunities
- Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: The Value Chain
- Competition
- Key Export & Import Statistics
- Frozen Fruits and Vegetables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market - An Overview
- Increasing Popularity of Convenience Foods Drives Market Demand
- Rising Consumer Awareness Fuels Demand for IQF Fruits
- Packaging Makes a Difference
- Innovative Marketing - A Key Deciding Factor for Corporate Success
- Technological Improvements to Fuel Growth
- Study Provides Support for Importance of Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Consumption
- Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
- Urbanization: A Mega Trend with Significant Implications for the Food & Beverages Industry
- Growing Middle Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/asvosn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article