Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Global Market to Reach $32.7 Billion by 2030: Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables estimated at US$26.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Frozen Vegetables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.6% CAGR and reach US$29.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Frozen Fruits segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Frozen Fruits and Vegetables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured) -

Ardo NV

Bonduelle Group

Findus Sverige AB

General Mills Inc .

. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Mirelite Mirsa Zrt.

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Simplot Food Group

The Kraft Heinz Company

Vivartia S.A.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Frozen Fruits and Veggies: Locking Nutrients and Freshness of Produce through Freezing Technique

Recent Market Activity

Frozen Vegetables Dominate the Market

Frozen Fruits Market: Convenience & All-Season Availability Fosters Demand

Developed Markets Dominate, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Economy and Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market - A Perspective

Product Innovations and Growing Consumer Awareness Signals Opportunities

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: The Value Chain

Competition

Key Export & Import Statistics

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market - An Overview

Increasing Popularity of Convenience Foods Drives Market Demand

Rising Consumer Awareness Fuels Demand for IQF Fruits

Packaging Makes a Difference

Innovative Marketing - A Key Deciding Factor for Corporate Success

Technological Improvements to Fuel Growth

Study Provides Support for Importance of Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Consumption

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Urbanization: A Mega Trend with Significant Implications for the Food & Beverages Industry

Growing Middle Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/asvosn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets